In what looks like a first, X users have piled on an Iranian ayatollah to school him about Israel's strength with a particularly stinging comment on X's Community Notes feature and a tidal wave of mocking individual posts.

A community note on X countered comments denigrating Israel's strength by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Komenei on Saturday following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon Friday night.

Israel said it has killed around 30 top Hezbollah leaders over the last several weeks.

Komenei claimed on X Saturday that the "Zionist criminals" are far too weak" to deliver any real damage to Hezbollah in a post on X following Israel's attack on southern Beirut that took out Nasrallah.

"In fact, the 'Zionists ... just destroyed the Hezbollah HQ," the X community note to give readers context pointed out

The ayatollah, meanwhile, was rushed to a secure location following Israel's attacks.

The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Best fact check ever 👍 pic.twitter.com/6RqQqoHHJb — Marc (@MarcTech1996) September 28, 2024

Elon Musk deemed another comment a "hall-of-famer" community note.

Besides the community notes, individual posts mocked Khamenei for hiding out from "far too weak" Israel.

Do you live in another reality? 😂😂 — Skiesie 🎗️ 🇩🇪 (@fightInjustic_e) September 28, 2024

Beep beep 📟 — Galut Greg🎗️ גלות 流亡 (@ExiledIsraelite) September 28, 2024

Where is Iran's “Supreme Leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Why is he afraid, if IDF and Mossad are weak? — kanishka Dadhich 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) September 28, 2024

Besides bashing Israel, Khamenei, 85, also called on Muslims Saturday to "stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime" of Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront," Khamenei said, CNN reported.