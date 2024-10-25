Israel Bombards Iranian Military Targets in Revenge Strike
The scope of the strike is unclear at this time.
The Israeli Defense Forces conducted military strikes inside of Iranian territory on Friday, striking military targets in response to "months" of attacks on Israel, according to the nation's armed forces.
"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the IDF said in a statement.
The scope of the military strike is unclear.
Israel warned the United States ahead of the operation against Iran, a U.S. official confirmed with Reuters, adding that the U.S. was not involved in the strike.
This is a developing story.
