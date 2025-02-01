Keith Siegel, a dual American-Israeli citizen, was among three hostages released by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, more than 15 months after being captured during the group's October 7, 2023 terrorist attack. Siegel, who had been held since the attack, was freed in Gaza City, just a couple of hours after the release of Israelis Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military confirmed that all three hostages were safely in its custody and had returned to Israel after being handed over to Red Cross personnel in Gaza. Despite appearing to have lost weight during his time in captivity, Keith Siegel smiled and waved as Hamas militants prepared to transfer him to Red Cross staff, marking the end of his more than 15-month ordeal.

One of seven American citizens taken hostage during Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack, Keith Siegel had moved to Israel from North Carolina over 40 years ago. Aviva, Siegel's wife, was also captured by Hamas militants on October 7, but she was released during an earlier hostage and prisoner exchange in November 2023. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel, also saw 251 others, including Siegel, taken captive by Hamas militants.

At least two of the six American hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be alive—Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, from Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Edan Alexander, 19, from Tenafly, New Jersey. Sadly, it is believed that four other Americans have been killed while in captivity.

On the other hand, Yarden Bibas, 35, is the husband of Shiri Bibas, who was taken from their kibbutz along with their two young children, Ariel and Kfir, during the terrorist attack. Hamas later claimed that Shiri and her children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, just weeks after the attack.

Ofer Calderon, 54, was one of five family members taken by Hamas militants from their kibbutz near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023. While his two children were released during the ceasefire in November 2023, two of his cousins were killed during the attack.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners by several hours during the previous prisoner exchange due to the chaos that had unfolded. However, both handovers on Saturday were completed quickly and smoothly, without the same level of confusion.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces announced that the three freed hostages would be reunited with their families and taken to hospitals in Israel for medical checkups and care.

As part of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement that began on January 19, Hamas is expected to free a total of 33 Israeli hostages during the first six-week phase of the deal. After the release on Saturday, 18 hostages have been set free so far. Each time an Israeli hostage is released, a large number of Palestinians are also freed from Israeli prisons, with roughly 30 Palestinians being released for every Israeli hostage returned alive. This ongoing exchange continues to unfold as part of the broader agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Siegel's family released a statement shortly after he entered Israel, expressing their "indescribable excitement" and offering thanks to President Trump.

"At this moment, our father is stepping onto the soil of the Land of Israel, and our hearts are filled with indescribable joy. After 484 long and terrifying days and nights, filled with constant worry for our father, we can finally breathe again," the statement said.

"Thank you, President Trump, for bringing our father back to us. There are 79 other hostages waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, and our hope is with you. We also want to thank the governments of Israel and the United States for making this vital deal possible—a deal that places human life at the forefront and reflects Jewish and Israeli values."

"We are deeply grateful to the brave IDF soldiers and security forces who risk their lives every day, and we extend our condolences to the families who have lost their beloved ones in service to all of us," the statement continued. "You will always remain in our hearts. Only together can we bring everyone home!"