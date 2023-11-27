Live Updates

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 53rd day, the warring sides have agreed to extend the ceasefire for two more days, raising hopes for the release of more hostages that have been held by the militant group in Gaza for more than seven weeks.

Israel, Hamas agree to 2-day ceasefire extension

11 hostages, 33 Palestinian prisoners freed Monday

2 Americans not included in Monday's release

Israel receives list of 10 hostages to be freed Tuesday

Majority of freed hostages Monday were children

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Monday wherein the former thanked Steinmeir "for being a true friend to Israel."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said eight containers carrying cooking gas and fuel were delivered to United Nations humanitarian aid groups in Gaza as part of the truce agreement with Hamas. Humanitarian groups have called for more aid to enter the enclave before the truce started on Nov. 24.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people – mostly civilians – and abducting over 200 hostages. Since then, a total of 69 hostages being held by the terror group have been freed, and in exchange, Israel has released 150 Palestinians from prisons.

The Oct. 7 carnage stems from longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that have drawn attacks into Israel from other terrorist organizations, including Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which are both backed by Iran.