Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: 10 Hostages To Be Freed Tuesday As Ceasefire Extends
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu met with Germany's president after the announcement of a $7.6 million donation
- The IDF is facilitating the entry of cooking gas and fuel for UN aid groups in Gaza
- The 11 hostages freed Monday have finally reached Tel Aviv, as per IDF
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 53rd day, the warring sides have agreed to extend the ceasefire for two more days, raising hopes for the release of more hostages that have been held by the militant group in Gaza for more than seven weeks.
- Israel, Hamas agree to 2-day ceasefire extension
- 11 hostages, 33 Palestinian prisoners freed Monday
- 2 Americans not included in Monday's release
- Israel receives list of 10 hostages to be freed Tuesday
- Majority of freed hostages Monday were children
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Monday wherein the former thanked Steinmeir "for being a true friend to Israel."
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said eight containers carrying cooking gas and fuel were delivered to United Nations humanitarian aid groups in Gaza as part of the truce agreement with Hamas. Humanitarian groups have called for more aid to enter the enclave before the truce started on Nov. 24.
Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people – mostly civilians – and abducting over 200 hostages. Since then, a total of 69 hostages being held by the terror group have been freed, and in exchange, Israel has released 150 Palestinians from prisons.
The Oct. 7 carnage stems from longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that have drawn attacks into Israel from other terrorist organizations, including Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which are both backed by Iran.
84-year-old hostage freed by Hamas 'denied lifesaving medication' by Hamas: IDF
Elma Avraham, 84, who was among the hostages released by Hamas over the course of the four-day ceasefire, was "kept in a harsh condition" and "denied lifesaving medication," according to IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.
Avraham was "in a critical condition" upon her release, he added, noting that while she is now being given the medical attention she needed since she was abducted on Oct. 7, "who's taking care of other hostages in Gaza?"
Hagari went on to call on all international groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) "to use every tool at their disposal" to gain access to all the hostages remaining in the enclave and ensure that they receive the appropriate medical care.
11 hostages freed Monday in stable condition
All of the hostages released by Hamas on Monday are in stable condition, the Ichilov Hospital said, as per local media. "This is an exciting and complex night at the same time," said Dr. Ram Sagi from the Israeli Health Ministry.
The hostages were flown to Ichilov Hospital by military helicopters where they received "medical and psychological treatment as needed."
Freed hostages reach Tel Aviv
The 11 hostages who were freed by Hamas on Monday have reached Tel Aviv, multiple outlets reported. The freed hostages have been reunited with their loved ones, as shown in a photo posted by Netanyahu's office wherein released hostage Eitan Yahalomi was met by his mother upon his return.
8 trucks carrying cooking gas, fuel reach UN groups
Eight containers carrying cooking gas and fuel have been delivered to UN humanitarian groups in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said Monday. The deliveries were made as part of the truce agreement with Hamas.
Aside from the separate fuel and gas trucks, 200 other humanitarian aid trucks carrying food, medical supplies and other necessities reached international aid organizations across the enclave Monday.
Netanyahu meets Steinmeier
Netanyahu met with Germany's Steinmeier Monday and commended the German president "for visiting the country and for being a true friend of Israel."
Before meeting Netanyahu, Steinmeier visited Kibbutz Be'eri with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Kibbutz Be'eri was one of several settlements that Hamas operatives ransacked on Oct. 7. Germany has also announced a $7.6 million donation to help rebuild the devastated kibbutz.
10 hostages to be freed Tuesday
A total of 10 hostages will be freed Tuesday after Hamas forwarded the list of abductees slated for release on the first day of the ceasefire's extension. The families of the hostages have been informed, Haaretz reported.
White House does not believe Hamas deliberately held back releasing 2 Americans
Two American women, who were initially believed to be among the 50 hostages Hamas will release as part of the four-day ceasefire agreement, were not among the abductees freed Monday.
The White House said it would not conclude at this point that Hamas "intentionally" held back the release of the two American citizens, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior Biden administration official.
11 hostages, 33 Palestinians freed Monday
Hamas released a total of 11 hostages Monday, Netanyahu's office confirmed, bringing the total number of freed hostages to 69 — mostly women and children. "Their families have been updated by the responsible officials," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.
Israel, on the other hand, freed 33 Palestinians who were detained in Israeli prisons, multiple outlets reported, citing the Israel Prison Service. The detainees were from prisons in Megiddo, Ktzi'ot, Damon, Ramon and Ofer. As of Monday, Israel has freed 150 detained Palestinians.
Israel, Hamas agree to extend ceasefire
The parties have agreed to extend their truce for two more days, Majed Al Ansari, official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said in a post on X Monday.
Al Ansari's confirmation came following reports that Egypt and Qatar were exerting all efforts to reach an agreement for the truce to be extended even with reported disagreements regarding Monday's hostage and prisoner lists.
