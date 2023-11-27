Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is now on its 52nd day, also the last day of the four-day ceasefire that the warring sides agreed on. The parties have reportedly taken issue with the hostage and prisoner release lists for the final day of the truce as the international community calls for an extension to the ceasefire.

Hamas is reportedly urging Israel to implement a "seniority principle" in releasing prisoners

Elon Musk is expected to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog Monday

A total of 17 Thai nationals have been freed so far from Gaza, Thailand's foreign ministry said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas have expressed interest in extending the truce, following the release of three batches of hostages held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 invasion by Hamas operatives.

Families of some of the released hostages have shared their abducted loved ones' experiences in captivity, with some saying the hostages endured days with only pita bread for survival.

Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreigners. The attack stems from deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions that have triggered attacks against Israel from other militant groups, including Lebanon-based Hezbollah.