Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Disagreements Over Prisoner-Hostage Lists On Final Day Of Ceasefire
KEY POINTS
- There is contention between the two sides over hostage and prisoner lists, as per reports
- Both parties expressed interest in extending the ceasefire amid international pressure
- Tens of thousands marched against anti-Semitism in London Sunday
The Israel-Hamas war is now on its 52nd day, also the last day of the four-day ceasefire that the warring sides agreed on. The parties have reportedly taken issue with the hostage and prisoner release lists for the final day of the truce as the international community calls for an extension to the ceasefire.
- Hamas is reportedly urging Israel to implement a "seniority principle" in releasing prisoners
- Elon Musk is expected to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog Monday
- A total of 17 Thai nationals have been freed so far from Gaza, Thailand's foreign ministry said
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas have expressed interest in extending the truce, following the release of three batches of hostages held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 invasion by Hamas operatives.
Families of some of the released hostages have shared their abducted loved ones' experiences in captivity, with some saying the hostages endured days with only pita bread for survival.
Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreigners. The attack stems from deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions that have triggered attacks against Israel from other militant groups, including Lebanon-based Hezbollah.
X's Elon Musk to meet Israel's president
X owner Elon Musk is expected to meet Israel's Herzog Monday behind closed doors during the tech mogul's visit to Israel. Herzog is expected to emphasize the need to combat the surge of anti-Semitism online.
Musk has come under fire in recent weeks over what the White House said was "abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate." The SpaceX founder seemed to agree with a post that accused Jewish communities of "hatred against whites" when he responded to the post, saying, "You have said the actual truth."
Israel, Hamas raise issues over hostage, prisoner lists: official
Israel and Hamas have both raised concerns regarding the lists of hostages and prisoners slated for release Monday, Reuters reported, citing an official briefed on the matter. Qatari mediators are communicating with the two sides to avoid delays in freeing the hostages and detainees, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The exact reason for Israel taking issue with the lists is unclear. The militant group, on the other hand, took issue with the list of prisoners to be freed due to six security prisoners arrested before the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, Haaretz reported, citing Palestinian sources.
Furthermore, there was reportedly expectation that 16-year-old Nafooz Hammad, convicted of attempted murder for stabbing an Israeli woman two years ago, would be released Thursday but was not among the prisoners who were freed that day, as per the report. Hamas is reportedly urging the Israeli government to implement a "seniority principle" in releasing detainees.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
India Tunnel Collapse 'Wake-up Call' For Modi's Infrastructure Drive
-
US Thwarts Assassination Of Sikh Separatist On American Soil, Issues Warning To India
-
Pakistan Applies For BRICS Membership, Eyes Russia For Support
-
As Qatar World Cup Glory Fades, Arab Legacy Remains
-
Closer To Reality: US Fuels Nuclear Fusion Progress Through Tech Leaps
-
Shear Bliss For New Zealand's Pampered Sheep
-
Big Oil Juggles Major Investments In Renewable Energy And Fossil Fuels
-
US Says Rwanda, DR Congo Leaders Agree On Steps To De-escalate
-
South Korea's T1 Win Record Fourth League Of Legends World Title
-
South Africa Accuses Israel Of War Crimes And 'Genocide'
-
China FM Says 'Urgent' Steps Needed To Ease Gaza Crisis