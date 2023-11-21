Live Updates

As Israel and Hamas enter their 46th day of fighting, the U.S. announced that six American nationals serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel border security have died since the war started.

Around 1,200 American citizens remain in Gaza even as 800 have already left the enclave, the State Department said Monday.

Hamas' political bureau chief said the terror group was "close to reaching a deal on a truce" with Israel. His statement came following recent reports about the warring sides getting much closer to a potential hostage deal that includes a multiday ceasefire and the release of up to 50 hostages being held in Gaza.

Israel defended its firing into the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it only responded to firing from the hospital.

The IDF on Tuesday discussed in detail the shaft it found at the Al-Shifa Hospital's compound over the weekend. The Israeli army's spokesperson said the the shaft was part of a tunnel complex built by Hamas beneath the hospital for its paramilitary operations.

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 people, mostly civilians. The massacre stems from deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions over territorial disputes that has also drawn attacks into Israel from other militant groups in the Middle East, including Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah.