Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: 6 Americans Serving In Israeli Forces Died Since War Started
KEY POINTS
- 6 Americans serving in Israel's military and security forces have died since Oct. 7
- Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh said the group was "close to reaching a deal on a truce"
- Fighting has erupted around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza
As Israel and Hamas enter their 46th day of fighting, the U.S. announced that six American nationals serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel border security have died since the war started.
Around 1,200 American citizens remain in Gaza even as 800 have already left the enclave, the State Department said Monday.
Hamas' political bureau chief said the terror group was "close to reaching a deal on a truce" with Israel. His statement came following recent reports about the warring sides getting much closer to a potential hostage deal that includes a multiday ceasefire and the release of up to 50 hostages being held in Gaza.
Israel defended its firing into the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it only responded to firing from the hospital.
The IDF on Tuesday discussed in detail the shaft it found at the Al-Shifa Hospital's compound over the weekend. The Israeli army's spokesperson said the the shaft was part of a tunnel complex built by Hamas beneath the hospital for its paramilitary operations.
Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 people, mostly civilians. The massacre stems from deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions over territorial disputes that has also drawn attacks into Israel from other militant groups in the Middle East, including Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah.
IDF spox discusses 'passageway' in tunnel found within Al-Shifa Hospital compound
The Israeli army on Tuesday discussed "evidence" it found to prove that Hamas terrorists built a tunnel complex for its paramilitary operations under the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest health compound. The IDF previously published footage and images of a tunnel shaft it unearthed within the Al-Shifa Hospital compound.
During early Tuesday's operational briefing, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus discussed footage of what a drone camera took inside the tunnel shaft that Israeli troops uncovered over the weekend.
Upon descending into the shaft, the drone footage shows what Conricus said was a "passageway of a tunnel." As the drone camera went deeper into the shaft, the passage led to "a blast door."
"It's evidently clear that this has nothing to do with anything related to medical activity," he said, adding that it was only the first release in a series of evidential exposés of what Hamas has been using hospitals for. The Israeli army continues to search the hospital compound, he added.
6 American citizens serving in Israeli military and security forces have died: State Department
"There are a total of six American citizens who have died" since the Oct. 7 attacks, "five who are members of the IDF, and one who is a national police border officer," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing Monday.
Four of the IDF servicemen are believed to have died in Gaza, while the other is said to have died in northern Israel.
He also revealed that around 1,200 U.S. citizens are still trapped in the Gaza Strip, while about 800 American citizens, legal permanent residents and family members have left the enclave.
Last week, the number of American nationals remaining in the enclave was at less than 900. Miller explained that the State Department continues to identify additional U.S. citizens and their dependents, which is why the number has since increased.
