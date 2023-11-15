Live Updates

As the Israel-Hamas war enters the 40th day, the Pentagon and the White House say Hamas has a command center at Gaza's largest health facility, the Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli army had repeatedly said the facility had an underground tunnel complex, which Hamas was using as a command node.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is reportedly conducting a raid inside the Al-Shifa Hospital to eliminate Hamas militants. The army said medical supplies provided by the IDF have reached the facility as it conducts "precise and targeted" operations at the besieged hospital.

Since the Rafah border crossing reopened earlier this month, more than 600 Americans and their dependents have crossed out of Gaza into Egypt. The State Department said nearly 1,000 U.S. citizens and their families are still stranded in the Gaza Strip.

The longstanding Israel-Hamas tensions blew up on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives raided Israel, killing more than 1,400 people – mostly civilians – and abducting over 200 people. Of the hostages being held by the group, only four people have been released so far.