Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US Says Hamas Has A Command Center At Gaza Hospital
KEY POINTS
- The U.S. supports Israel's claim that Hamas was using the Al-Shifa Hospital as a command center
- The IDF has launched a "precise and targeted" raid into the Al-Shifa Hospital
- Nearly 1,000 American citizens and their dependents are still trapped in Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas war enters the 40th day, the Pentagon and the White House say Hamas has a command center at Gaza's largest health facility, the Al-Shifa Hospital.
The Israeli army had repeatedly said the facility had an underground tunnel complex, which Hamas was using as a command node.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is reportedly conducting a raid inside the Al-Shifa Hospital to eliminate Hamas militants. The army said medical supplies provided by the IDF have reached the facility as it conducts "precise and targeted" operations at the besieged hospital.
Since the Rafah border crossing reopened earlier this month, more than 600 Americans and their dependents have crossed out of Gaza into Egypt. The State Department said nearly 1,000 U.S. citizens and their families are still stranded in the Gaza Strip.
The longstanding Israel-Hamas tensions blew up on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives raided Israel, killing more than 1,400 people – mostly civilians – and abducting over 200 people. Of the hostages being held by the group, only four people have been released so far.
Over 600 Americans and dependents have left Gaza
Since the Rafah border crossing reopened earlier this month, more than 600 Americans, their family members and lawful permanent residents have exited Gaza and crossed over into Egypt, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Tuesday.
There are still nearly 1,000 Americans and dependents trapped in the Gaza Strip, based on the State Department's knowledge, Miller said.
'It's going to happen,' Biden says of hostage deal
"I've been talking with people involved every single day. I believe it's going to happen," U.S. President Joe Biden said of a deal to free hostages being held by Hamas.
Biden's remarks came after earlier reports that Israel and Hamas were nearing an agreement to free most Israeli women and children in captivity in Gaza.
IDF sends medical supplies, incubators to Al-Shifa Hospital amid ongoing raid
Incubators, medical supplies and baby food provided by the Israeli army has reached Al-Shifa Hospital, the IDF said Tuesday.
The news comes as the IDF said that its targeted operations "against Hamas in the Shifa Hospital is still ongoing" as of around 8:30 a.m. IST (10:00 p.m. Tuesday ET).
IDF conducting 'precise and targeted operation' at Al-Shifa Hospital
Israeli soldiers are conducting a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area in the Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence information and an operational necessity," the IDF said in a statement early Wednesday.
The IDF added that its team includes medical experts and Arabic speakers who went through "specified training" so they can prepare for the facility's "complex and sensitive environment" and to ensure that "no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields."
Aside from public warnings in recent weeks about Hamas' military use of Gaza' largest medical facility, the IDF said it also informed "relevant authorities in Gaza" Tuesday that "all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours." The said authorities allegedly "did not" follow through with the IDF's warning, adding that it has maintained regular communications with hospital authorities.
Finally, the IDF called on Hamas terrorists at the hospital to surrender.
Pentagon, White House say Hamas has a command center at Al-Shifa Hospital
The Pentagon has "information that Hamas and [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad uses some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Shifa Hospital as a way to conceal and support their military operations and hold hostages," the U.S. Defense Department's deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Tuesday.
"They have tunnels underneath these hospitals," she said, adding that "Hamas and PIJ members operate a command and control node from Al-Shifa Hospital." She also noted that the terrorists have weapons stored underneath the hospital and the militant groups "are prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility."
Also on Tuesday, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the White House has information "that confirms that Hamas is using that particular hospital [Al-Shifa] for a command and control mode," as per Reuters.
The Pentagon and White House's remarks seemingly confirm Israel's repeated claim that Hamas terrorists built a tunnel complex under the Al-Shifa Hospital to house militants and store weapons.
