Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered its 82nd day with Yemen's Houthi rebels once again running amok after several days of peace in the Red Sea. The Israel-Hezbollah fire exchange is nearing its climax after nine Israeli soldiers were wounded while attempting to evacuate a civilian following an anti-tank missile attack on a church in northern Israel.

Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack on the MSC United in the Red Sea Tuesday. The rebel army reiterated its previous warnings of targeting Israeli ships and vessels en route to Israel.

Three anti-ship missiles and 12 drones launched from Houthi-held areas in Yemen were shot down by U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Authorities said an explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that Israel has highly technological capabilities that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) use to see Gaza in a "three-dimensional view."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday discussed with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the case of more than a hundred hostages still in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas stems from the complex history of the Israel-Palestine dispute marred by decades of violence and animosity that was sorted out for a short period by the Oslo Accords.