Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hezbollah Church Attack Injures 9 Soldiers; Houthis Resume Red Sea Rampage
KEY POINTS
- Israeli army said Hezbollah fired at Israel from near a mosque in Lebanon
- Gaza is experiencing another communications blackout
- Gaza aid was either stolen by Hamas or stuck in UNRWA facilities, as per IDF's spokesperson
The war in Gaza has entered its 82nd day with Yemen's Houthi rebels once again running amok after several days of peace in the Red Sea. The Israel-Hezbollah fire exchange is nearing its climax after nine Israeli soldiers were wounded while attempting to evacuate a civilian following an anti-tank missile attack on a church in northern Israel.
Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack on the MSC United in the Red Sea Tuesday. The rebel army reiterated its previous warnings of targeting Israeli ships and vessels en route to Israel.
Three anti-ship missiles and 12 drones launched from Houthi-held areas in Yemen were shot down by U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
Authorities said an explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that Israel has highly technological capabilities that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) use to see Gaza in a "three-dimensional view."
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday discussed with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the case of more than a hundred hostages still in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.
The Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas stems from the complex history of the Israel-Palestine dispute marred by decades of violence and animosity that was sorted out for a short period by the Oslo Accords.
Hamas systematically stealing aid for Gaza civilians: IDF spox
There's a lot of food entering the Gaza Strip, but Hamas is either stealing the supplies or the humanitarian aid is "stuck" inside United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) facilities, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said in an interview Tuesday.
The food "isn't reaching the people who need it" because there is "a systemic effort by Hamas to steal these supplies," he said. The Israeli army spokesman added that there are accounts of "brave Palestinians" who tried to take back the supplies from Hamas.
He said the IDF has obtained some voice recordings of Palestinians "speaking up" about how "UNRWA is collaborating with Hamas and that Hamas is stealing the humanitarian supplies."
When pressed further about the allegation, Conricus said a Palestinian informed an Israeli officer that "UNRWA workers" were cooperating with Hamas, allowing operatives to enter UNRWA facilities and take food "that is intended" for Gaza civilians.
Gaza plunged into another communications blackout
Telecoms providers in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night announced another communications blackout across the enclave.
Internet outage tracker NetBlocks said the latest connectivity blackout "is consistent with previous internet and telecoms blackouts and is likely to leave most residents offline."
Biden talks hostage release efforts with Qatar's Emir
During the Tuesday phone call between Biden and Al-Thani, the two leaders discussed "the urgent effort" to free all the remaining hostages being held by Hamas, "including American citizens," according to a White House statement.
They also talked about efforts to facilitate a sustained and increase flow of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.
Israeli army has capabilities to see Hamas members across Gaza: Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister on Tuesday night warned Hamas that the IDF has "eyes in the sky" and there are ground troops on the battlefield who sometimes move beneath the ground, as per a statement from Netanyahu's office.
He made the remarks during a visit to the IDF's Intelligence Unit wherein he was briefed about the Israeli army's intel system that uses "intelligence gathering technologies of the various strata." The system also uses artificial intelligence powered by "augmented reality visors that present a three-dimensional view of the Gaza Strip."
"We say to the terrorists: we see you and we will reach you ... we will fight to the end, with the help of the most advanced technology," he said.
Authorities investigating blast near Israeli Embassy in India
Investigations are underway following a blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi Tuesday night, authorities said. The area where the explosion occurred is being inspected, but it has since been reopened to the public.
No staff members were injured or killed during the blast, authorities added.
The news came amid a spike in anti-Semitism around the world since the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas.
US shoots down Houthi missiles and drones in the Red Sea
U.S. assets, including the USS Laboon destroyer, shot down 12 one-way attack drones, two land attack cruise missiles and three anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthis in the southern Red Sea Tuesday, CENTCOM said.
No ships were damaged and no injuries were reported during the 10-hour period that the Yemeni rebel army fired missiles and drones, as per the U.S. military.
Houthis claim responsibility for MSC vessel attack
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on Tuesday night said the MSC UNITED VIII was attacked while it was transiting the Red Sea. The ship informed the U.S.-led maritime coalition about the attack and "engaged in evasive maneuvers" as instructed by the task force.
The shipping company said UNITED VIII was en route to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. All crew are safe and the attacked ship is being assessed to determine damage if any.
Shortly after MCS released a statement, Yemen's Houthi rebel army claimed responsibility for the attack that was carried out using "appropriate naval missiles," as per a series of posts on X by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e.
He also noted that the Houthi rebel group will continue operations both in the Red and Arab Seas "against Israeli ships or those heading" to Israeli ports.
MSC said it will continue re-routing its ships initially booked for transiting at the Red Sea as its main priority was to ensure the safety of its seafarers.
9 soldiers injured while attempting civilian rescue after Hezbollah church attack
Nine Israeli soldiers were injured in a Hezbollah missile attack targeting a Greek Orthodox church in northern Israel Tuesday, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement.
He said the soldiers responded to the area after Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile from Lebanon toward the church, injuring two Israeli civilians. The nine soldiers were wounded after Hezbollah launched another missile during the evacuation of the civilians.
Shortly after the two launches, Hezbollah "then fired at Israel from next to a mosque in Lebanon," Hagari said, adding that such tactics follow "the same extremist and dangerous ideology as Hamas."
He said Hezbollah's war crimes were apparent as the terror group was "indiscriminately attacking places of worship just like Hamas." Finally, he warned that Hezbollah's actions were "risking the stability of the region for the sake of Hamas."
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Files For Bankruptcy
-
In UK Seaside Town, Migrants Call Barge Accommodation A 'Prison'
-
Antarctic Octopus DNA Reveals Ice Sheet Collapse Closer Than Thought
-
Japan's Hand-forged Knives A Slice Of Samurai Metallurgy
-
Pornhub Owner To Pay $1.8 Mn To US But Will Not Face Charges
-
Illegal Mining, Smuggling Threaten Ghana's Cocoa Industry
-
Migration, Mega-fines And Barbie: 2023 In Records
-
From The Israel-Hamas War To The Moon Race: Events That Defined 2023
-
Fading Colours: Bangladesh's Threatened Rickshaw Art
-
Spain And Germany Top 50% Electricity Production From Renewable Energy In 2023
-
Russian-Israeli Relations Crumble Over Gaza War: Analysts