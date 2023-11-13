Live Updates

On the 38th day of the Israel-Hamas war, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks Sunday that injured Israeli civilians as fears mount about the conflict seeing a regional spillover.

The international community continues to pressure the Israeli government to allow more humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, especially much-needed fuel to keep the health system from completely crumbling.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its soldiers had to risk their safety to "hand-deliver" hundreds of liters of fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest health facility. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas rejected the fuel offer.

Israel has repeatedly said that Hamas terrorists have built an underground tunnel complex at the hospital to shelter its operatives and store weapons or ammunition within civilian settlements.

Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying all hostages being held by Hamas should be released first before a ceasefire is considered.

Hamas operatives' unexpected attack in Israel on Oct. 7 escalated the longstanding tensions between Israel and Hamas. Nonetheless, the conflict has persisted for several decades, originating from the territorial disputes between Israelis and Palestinians.

Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people and abducted more than 200 hostages last month, drawing a vow from Israel that it would keep expanding ground operations into the Gaza Strip until the terror group is effectively "dismantled."