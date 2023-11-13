Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hezbollah Missiles Injure Israeli Civilians; Netanyahu Says Hamas Refused Fuel Offer
KEY POINTS
- The Israeli army said several civilians were injured after missiles were launched from Lebanon
- Israeli soldiers 'hand-delivered' fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital, but Netanyahu said Hamas refused the delivery
- Israeli PM rejects calls for a ceasefire, insisting that hostages need to be released first
On the 38th day of the Israel-Hamas war, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks Sunday that injured Israeli civilians as fears mount about the conflict seeing a regional spillover.
The international community continues to pressure the Israeli government to allow more humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, especially much-needed fuel to keep the health system from completely crumbling.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its soldiers had to risk their safety to "hand-deliver" hundreds of liters of fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest health facility. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas rejected the fuel offer.
Israel has repeatedly said that Hamas terrorists have built an underground tunnel complex at the hospital to shelter its operatives and store weapons or ammunition within civilian settlements.
Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying all hostages being held by Hamas should be released first before a ceasefire is considered.
Hamas operatives' unexpected attack in Israel on Oct. 7 escalated the longstanding tensions between Israel and Hamas. Nonetheless, the conflict has persisted for several decades, originating from the territorial disputes between Israelis and Palestinians.
Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people and abducted more than 200 hostages last month, drawing a vow from Israel that it would keep expanding ground operations into the Gaza Strip until the terror group is effectively "dismantled."
2 Commando Brigade soldiers die in northern Gaza: IDF
Two soldiers with the IDF's Commando Brigade that is dedicated especially for special operations, were killed Sunday in northern Gaza as the Israeli army continues to move deeper into the besieged enclave, the IDF announced early Friday on its tribute page for fallen soldiers who were killed in battle since the war started on Oct. 7.
- Maj. Natan Issachar (combat officer), 28 – from Kirit Malachi
- Sgt. Itay Shoham, 21 – from Rosh Ha'Ein
Israel 'under a multi-front attack': IDF
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, Israel is "under a multi-front attack," IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a video message Sunday. Aside from defending itself from Hamas rockets, Israel has also been attacked by Syria in a drone strike that hit a school in the port town of Eilat.
From the northern border with Lebanon, "hundreds of anti-tank missiles, mortars and rockets" have been fired in the past days, Hecht said. "You can only imagine the level of death and destruction if we didn't have world leading missile defense systems," he said.
While Israel's only war is against Hamas, "the war against us is being waged by terror organizations across the Middle East," and despite attacks from the "north, south, and the east," the IDF will continue to defend its people, he concluded.
Hamas rejected fuel offer for Al-Shifa Hospital: Netanyahu
Netanyahu told NBC News Sunday that Israel offered fuel for Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest health facility in the Gaza Strip, but Hamas rejected the much-needed fuel to keep the hospital's electricity and other equipment running.
"We offered, actually, last night, to give them enough fuel to operate the hospital, operate the incubators and so on because we have, obviously, no battle with patients or civilians at all...they've refused it," he said.
He added that he has offered to build field hospitals in coordination with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and French President Emmanuel Macron as well as other countries and the United Nations, so patients can be "moved out of these Hamas command posts."
The Israeli leader went on to reiterate that Hamas "hiding in the hospitals" do not want the fuel to be delivered to the hospitals," but they wanna get fuel that they'll take from the hospitals to their tunnels, to their war machine" to fire rockets against Israel.
Israeli soldiers "risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes" but "Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it," the IDF said in a post on X late Sunday. The post included a video that showed soldiers carrying gallons into a facility.
The Israeli government and army have repeatedly said Hamas built a tunnel complex below the Al-Shifa Hospital that houses Hamas terrorists and is being used as a storage for the terror group's weapons and artillery.
At least 18 people, mostly civilians, injured in Hezbollah strikes
Seven Israeli soldiers were injured when Iran-backed Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel Sunday, multiple outlets reported. The rest of the wounded were Israeli civilians.
At one point during the day, 15 launches were identified from Lebanon in just one hour, the IDF said. While four of the said rockets were intercepted, the rest of the missiles fell on open areas.
In response to the launches, Israel struck the source of the rockets, the IDF said.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Deep Sea Mining Gets Yellow Light From International Seabed Authority, Rebuffing Calls For Moratorium
-
India Saves $2.7 Billion Importing Oil From Russia
-
'Like Breathing Poison': Delhi Children Hardest Hit By Smog
-
Dodging Regulators, US Gamblers Bet Big On 2024 Election
-
Endangered Galapagos Tortoises Suffer From Human Waste: Study
-
Mystery Deepens As Yet Another Tech CEO Disappears In China
-
Paris Business District Looks To Students To Replace Workers
-
Hottest October Globally Marks Fifth Record-shattering Month
-
China Owed More Than $1 Trillion In Belt And Road Debt: Report
-
US Supreme Court To Weigh Whether Abusers Have Right To Own Guns
-
Elon Musk Says His Companies Will Never 'Create A Crypto Token'