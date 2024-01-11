Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: ICJ To Begin Hearing High Stakes South Africa Case Against Israel
KEY POINTS
- Israeli army deepens offensive in central and southern Gaza
- US-Qatar talks did not mention potential Hamas leadership 'exile,' report says
- Another incident reported at Red Sea on Thursday morning
It's the 97th day of the Israel-Hamas war. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin hearing a case filed by South Africa against Israel, accusing the latter of committing "genocidal acts" in the Gaza Strip.
Ahead of the hearing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel was not intending to permanently occupy Gaza and or displace the civilian population.
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday night voted in favor of a resolution condemning the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebel militia in the Red Sea.
Journalists Hamza al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this week, were members of "Gaza-based terrorist organizations," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
Over in the northern border, Iran-backed Hezbollah continued to step up rocket launches toward communities in northern Israel as Israel warned the heavily armed terror group against initiating a new war front.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Egypt on Thursday for talks regarding the developments of the Gaza war, as well as stalled negotiations over a potential new deal to free more than 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity.
The raging war in Gaza stems from the violent history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that reached a bloody apex on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided Israeli communities and killed more than 1,200 people – mostly civilians.
Israel has 'no intention' to permanently occupy Gaza: Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister on Wednesday night reiterated that "Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population."
He went on to note that the Israeli army's goal is "to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages." Once the said goals are achieved, "Gaza can be demilitarized and de-radicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike," he said.
Netanyahu's remarks came amid mounting concerns over the civilian death toll in Gaza and the calls of two Israeli ministers for Palestinians to resettle outside the enclave.
ICJ to begin South Africa vs. Israel case hearings
Israel will face off with South Africa in two-day public hearings at The Hague starting Thursday after South Africa filed a case against the former, accusing it of committing "genocidal acts" in its military campaign in Gaza.
The Israeli government vehemently denied South Africa's claims, reiterating that it has been carrying out a military offensive that complies with international humanitarian laws.
The ICJ has published a live viewing portal for the hearings.
