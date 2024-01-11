Live Updates

It's the 97th day of the Israel-Hamas war. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin hearing a case filed by South Africa against Israel, accusing the latter of committing "genocidal acts" in the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of the hearing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel was not intending to permanently occupy Gaza and or displace the civilian population.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday night voted in favor of a resolution condemning the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebel militia in the Red Sea.

Journalists Hamza al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this week, were members of "Gaza-based terrorist organizations," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Over in the northern border, Iran-backed Hezbollah continued to step up rocket launches toward communities in northern Israel as Israel warned the heavily armed terror group against initiating a new war front.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Egypt on Thursday for talks regarding the developments of the Gaza war, as well as stalled negotiations over a potential new deal to free more than 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity.

The raging war in Gaza stems from the violent history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that reached a bloody apex on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided Israeli communities and killed more than 1,200 people – mostly civilians.