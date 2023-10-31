Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war has reached its 25th day, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that at this point in the conflict, his country will "not agree to a ceasefire." Citing a Bible verse saying there is time for everything, he also said it's "time for war."

Israeli forces continue to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip and increase air strikes even as they also exchange fire with Hezbollah militants near the border with Lebanon.

Since Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, at least 31 journalists have been killed. There are also "numerous unconfirmed reports" of journalists who remain unaccounted for.

In the first rescue operation of a hostage being held by Hamas, an Israeli soldier was rescued and has been reunited with her family, the IDF said Tuesday. There are still 238 hostages being held by Hamas after their abduction when the conflict kicked off earlier this month.

Israel urged its citizens to leave the northern Caucasus in Russia after a mob stormed into a Dagestan airport in search of Israeli passengers from a Tel Aviv flight.

White House National Security (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration took part in talks to get Gaza's communications and internet restored.