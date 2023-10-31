Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Hostage Soldier 'Rescued'; Netanyahu Rejects Calls For Ceasefire
The Israel-Hamas war has reached its 25th day, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that at this point in the conflict, his country will "not agree to a ceasefire." Citing a Bible verse saying there is time for everything, he also said it's "time for war."
Israeli forces continue to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip and increase air strikes even as they also exchange fire with Hezbollah militants near the border with Lebanon.
Since Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, at least 31 journalists have been killed. There are also "numerous unconfirmed reports" of journalists who remain unaccounted for.
In the first rescue operation of a hostage being held by Hamas, an Israeli soldier was rescued and has been reunited with her family, the IDF said Tuesday. There are still 238 hostages being held by Hamas after their abduction when the conflict kicked off earlier this month.
Israel urged its citizens to leave the northern Caucasus in Russia after a mob stormed into a Dagestan airport in search of Israeli passengers from a Tel Aviv flight.
White House National Security (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration took part in talks to get Gaza's communications and internet restored.
IDF demolishes house of top Hamas leader
Israeli troops destroyed the house of Salah Arori early Tuesday local time, the Jerusalem Post reported. Arori is the Hamas political bureau's deputy head and is reportedly responsible for some operations in the occupied West Bank.
More than 800,000 Palestinians evacuated from northern Gaza: IDF
IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said in a Tuesday morning briefing regarding expanded operations in Gaza that more than 800,000 Palestinians have moved out of the northern part of the strip and Israel was "happy" about the development.
He said Israeli forces will continue to attack various parts of Gaza, but will focus on the northern region as it was the "center" of the fighting. He added that Israel "will be ramping up" the facilitation of humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians in the coming days.
Abducted Israeli soldier rescued: IDF
Israeli soldier Pvt. Ori Megidish was "rescued" in a ground operation by Israeli troops, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus revealed. "This is the first of the hostages that was freed in such a way," he said. He did not provide further details about the rescue operation.
Megidish was among the hostages being held by Hamas in the past weeks. She was "helpful" in providing "lots of important details" about the situation of other abducted individuals, Conricus said, adding that the Israeli army was committed to bringing home the remaining 238 hostages still under Hamas captivity.
Israel attacks Hezbollah assets in Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit Daniel Hagari said Tuesday local time in a Google-translated post on X.
Weaponry facilities and terrorist posts were attacked in the air strikes.
US confirms involvement in getting Gaza communications, internet restored
The White House confirmed that it was involved in talks to get communications services and internet in Gaza restored. "We made clear to the Government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks needed to be restored, and we are pleased that they took steps to do that," U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a media briefing late Monday.
Communications and internet in the Gaza Strip were cut off over the weekend when Israel intensified its air strikes in the area.
Israel urges citizens in Russia's northern Caucasus to leave
The Israeli government warned its citizens Tuesday to leave the northern Caucasus in Russia after an anti-Semitic mob stormed a Dagestan airport Sunday when they learned that a flight was landing from Tel Aviv, multiple outlets reported.
The incident resulted in around 80 arrests made by Russian police. More than 20 people were reported to have been injured during the ruckus, with two of them in critical condition.
31 journalists killed since Oct. 7
Since the Israel-Hamas war started, at least 31 journalists have been confirmed dead, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said. Eight journalists have been injured in the fighting, and nine were reported missing or detained.
The committee added that it was investigating "numerous unconfirmed reports" of other journalists still unaccounted for since Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,400 people – most of them civilians.
"CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," said Sherif Mansour, the committee's program coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa. "Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict," he added.
Israel rejects ceasefire, says it's 'a time for war,' urges world to choose sides
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected calls for a ceasefire, drawing from the Bible a King Solomon classic that said there is a time for everything. "This is a time for war," he said in an international media briefing Monday, before the 24th day of the conflict ended. He said while Israel "did not want this war" nor started it, "Israel will win."
"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he argued, urging countries and governments around the world to "draw the line" and make a decision about "where they stand."
"This is a turning point – a turning point for leaders and nations. It is time for all of us to decide if we're willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror."
