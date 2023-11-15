Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war ensues, entering its 41st day. The Israeli army published a one-shot video showing what it claimed to be weapons and ammunition found inside the MRI building of the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raided Wednesday to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

Israel's opposition leader called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, saying the latter "lost the public's trust" and further calling Netanyahu's government "dysfunctional."

The Israeli government rejected the United Nations Security Council's adoption of a resolution that called for a series of humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip. A total of 12 states voted in favor of the resolution, while the U.S., the U.K. and Russia abstained.

Longstanding and deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions over territorial disputes erupted when Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting over 200 hostages that are being held in Gaza.