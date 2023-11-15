Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Army Shows Weapons, Ammunition Found Inside Gaza Hospital's MRI Building
KEY POINTS
- Israel published raw footage of weapons, explosives and ammunition it found at Al-Shifa Hospital's MRI building
- Israel's opposition leader called on Netanyahu to step down
- The UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a series of humanitarian pauses in Gaza
The Israel-Hamas war ensues, entering its 41st day. The Israeli army published a one-shot video showing what it claimed to be weapons and ammunition found inside the MRI building of the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raided Wednesday to eliminate Hamas terrorists.
Israel's opposition leader called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, saying the latter "lost the public's trust" and further calling Netanyahu's government "dysfunctional."
The Israeli government rejected the United Nations Security Council's adoption of a resolution that called for a series of humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip. A total of 12 states voted in favor of the resolution, while the U.S., the U.K. and Russia abstained.
Longstanding and deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions over territorial disputes erupted when Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting over 200 hostages that are being held in Gaza.
Israel's opposition leader calls for Netanyahu's resignation
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Netanyahu to step down from his position, saying the country needed a change of government. He said many people now understand "the country is going to a bad place."
"This government isn't functioning ... We cannot allow ourselves to conduct a prolonged campaign with a prime minister that the public has no faith in," he said in an interview with local N12 News, as per a Times of Israel translation.
Lapid's comments come amid increasing outcry over slow progress in securing a deal to release more than 200 hostages – mostly civilians – being held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza.
IDF publishes raw video of weapons, ammunition allegedly found inside Al-Shifa Hospital's MRI center
The IDF on early Thursday published raw footage that showed what it said were weapons, explosives, ammunition and other Hamas military equipment Israeli troops found after securing the Al-Shifa Hospital's magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) building.
"A few of the most interesting that we have found totally confirmed, without any doubt, that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in their military operations, in violation of international law," said IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus in a tour of the facility amid ongoing gunfire nearby.
He first showed how security cameras inside the center were covered. Inside one room, a bag filled with military equipment such as ammunition, a rifle, cartridges, grenades and a uniform was found "hidden, very conveniently" behind an MRI machine.
On the other side of the MRI machine, Israeli forces found "a backpack with what appears to be very important intelligence, including a laptop."
In a closet within the MRI building, Israeli troops discovered rifles that "absolutely have no business being inside a hospital." In another area of the center, Conricus said the IDF found a bag that contained a "full military kit for one Hamas terrorist" that included a grenade, a fighting vest with ammunition, boots, uniforms and a "standard AK-47" rifle.
The items uncovered were only "the tip of the iceberg," Conricus pointed out.
