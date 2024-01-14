Live Updates

The war in Gaza has crossed the 100-day mark as Israel and Hamas entered the 101st day of fighting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Egypt-Gaza border should be closed before the Israeli army eliminates the Palestinian terror group.

Israel marked the 100th day of the Gaza war with the 24-hour "100 Days in Hell" rally that featured messages from global leaders. This comes as the fate of more than 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity hangs in the balance.

Mediators have struck a deal to allow for the delivery of medicine to some 40 hostages in Gaza. It is expected that the Red Cross will be involved in the transactions -- marking the first time since the war started that the organization will have access to the hostages.

On the northern border with Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed that the Iran-backed terror group will continue to fight Israeli forces until the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ends its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Over in the troubled Red Sea, the U.S. army shot down a missile fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the USS Laboon, a destroyer deployed to the area as part of the Washington-led maritime task force operations to protect commercial shipping.

Decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives invaded Israel in a surprise attack, murdering more than 1,200 people, and dragging more than 200 hostages into the enclave.