Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Netanyahu Wants Egypt-Gaza Border Closed; Mediators Strike Deal For Hostages' Medicine
KEY POINTS
- Hamas releases video of hostage Noa Argamani, whose mother is battling terminal brain cancer
- Small boats approach merchant ship off Eritrea: UKMTO
- IDF says it struck Hezbollah 'operational headquarters' in Lebanon
The war in Gaza has crossed the 100-day mark as Israel and Hamas entered the 101st day of fighting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Egypt-Gaza border should be closed before the Israeli army eliminates the Palestinian terror group.
Israel marked the 100th day of the Gaza war with the 24-hour "100 Days in Hell" rally that featured messages from global leaders. This comes as the fate of more than 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity hangs in the balance.
Mediators have struck a deal to allow for the delivery of medicine to some 40 hostages in Gaza. It is expected that the Red Cross will be involved in the transactions -- marking the first time since the war started that the organization will have access to the hostages.
On the northern border with Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed that the Iran-backed terror group will continue to fight Israeli forces until the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ends its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Over in the troubled Red Sea, the U.S. army shot down a missile fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the USS Laboon, a destroyer deployed to the area as part of the Washington-led maritime task force operations to protect commercial shipping.
Decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives invaded Israel in a surprise attack, murdering more than 1,200 people, and dragging more than 200 hostages into the enclave.
Israel, supporters in London mark a hundred days since Oct. 7 massacre
Israel and its supporters in London marked the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war Sunday through the "100 Days in Hell" rallies that were staged in Tel Aviv and the Trafalgar Square in London.
In Australia and China, cyclists rode to "bring them home."
The Israeli government also released several videos reminding the world that there are still more 136 hostages being held in Gaza, 100 days since they were taken from Israel.
Israel, Hamas reach deal to transfer medicine to hostages in Gaza
Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement – as mediated by Qatar – to allow for the delivery of medicine for hostages held in the Gaza Strip, as per a statement from Netanyahu's office. The development marks the first time the Palestinian terror group agreed to allow Israel to send medicine to hostages who are either injured or suffering from critical conditions.
Hamas agreed to Israel's request in exchange for Israel sending a shipment of medication for Gaza hospitals through organizations with the United Nations, two Israeli officials said, as per Axios.
The Israeli government has been pushing Qatari and Egyptian mediators to press Hamas to allow medicine transfer to hostages since the war started, but Hamas has allegedly either refused or made "unrealistic demands," the outlet reported, citing a senior Israeli official.
Hamas previously warned that the remaining hostages in Gaza were doomed unless Israel meets its demands.
Netanyahu says Egypt-Gaza border 'must' shut down
The Israeli prime minister said over the weekend that the Philadelphi Corridor, the strip of land that borders Egypt and the Gaza Strip, "must" be closed. If such an action is implemented, Israel is expected to have full control of the enclave.
"We'll destroy Hamas, we'll demilitarize Gaza, and military equipment and other deadly weapons will continue to enter this southern opening, so of course we need to close it," he reiterated.
Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson of Egypt's foreign ministry, has since responded to Netanyahu's remarks, saying Egypt "fully controls its borders and controls it completely," adding that issues regarding its borders are subject to agreements "between countries involved," as per a CNN translation of his statement.
