Live Updates

The Gaza war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 83rd day. The Israeli army continues to engage in fierce battles against Hamas operatives across the Gaza Strip as other allies and pro-Iran groups attack Israel from different fronts.

A one-way drone launched toward the Golan Heights Wednesday marked the first time a suicide drone fell in the Israel-annexed territory since the war started. Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have since claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday told Israel to wait for its revenge over the assassination of a top IRGC adviser in an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike earlier this week.

Amid a surge in rocket and missile launches from Lebanese territory by Iran-backed Hezbollah, cabinet minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel will move to prevent the terror group from targeting Israelis further if Lebanon doesn't act at this point in the fighting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's criticism, saying the Turkiye leader was "committing genocide against the Kurds."

Meanwhile in the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, some shipping companies have started resuming shipments, albeit on a limited scale than before the Yemeni rebel army started attacking commercial ships in the area.

The war in Gaza that risks a regional spillover draws from the violent Israel-Palestine war that's been dragging civilians into the conflict for decades. Tensions erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas combatants raided Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals – around 129 of which remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.