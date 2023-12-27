Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Pro-Iran Militias Claim Responsibility For First Suicide Drone Launched Toward Israel
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu, Macron discuss Red Sea, Gaza war amid differences
- Displaced northern Israel residents demand change, Hezbollah removal from near border
- Israeli army discovers tunnel shaft within Gaza's Rantisi Hospital compound
The Gaza war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 83rd day. The Israeli army continues to engage in fierce battles against Hamas operatives across the Gaza Strip as other allies and pro-Iran groups attack Israel from different fronts.
A one-way drone launched toward the Golan Heights Wednesday marked the first time a suicide drone fell in the Israel-annexed territory since the war started. Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have since claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday told Israel to wait for its revenge over the assassination of a top IRGC adviser in an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike earlier this week.
Amid a surge in rocket and missile launches from Lebanese territory by Iran-backed Hezbollah, cabinet minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel will move to prevent the terror group from targeting Israelis further if Lebanon doesn't act at this point in the fighting.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's criticism, saying the Turkiye leader was "committing genocide against the Kurds."
Meanwhile in the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, some shipping companies have started resuming shipments, albeit on a limited scale than before the Yemeni rebel army started attacking commercial ships in the area.
The war in Gaza that risks a regional spillover draws from the violent Israel-Palestine war that's been dragging civilians into the conflict for decades. Tensions erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas combatants raided Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals – around 129 of which remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.
Gantz warns IDF prepared to push Hezbollah away from Lebanon border
War cabinet member Benny Gantz on Wednesday said the tension-packed situation in Israel's northern border with Lebanon needs to change. "If the world and the government of Lebanon don't act to stop the fire toward northern communities and to push Hezbollah away from the border, the IDF will do that," Gantz warned.
His remarks came amid a significant increase in the Lebanese terror group's rocket launches toward Israeli territory. The Israeli army previously said over 80,000 residents in northern Israel have had to leave their homes due to the constant attacks.
IRGC spox tells Israel to wait for Iran's revenge over adviser's killing
Israel should wait for an appropriate response from Iran following the assassination of senior IRGC adviser Seyyed Razi Moussavi, IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif said during a press briefing Wednesday, according to the semi-official Iranian Mehr News Agency.
He also warned that Iran will continue revenge operations for the 2020 assassination of the IRGC Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad under the Trump presidency.
Moussavi, on the other hand, was killed by an Israeli airstrike Monday, the IRGC previously said. He was "one of the most experienced advisers" of the Quds Force, the IRGC's foreign arm.
Read the full story here.
Pro-Iran militias in Iraq launch kamikaze drone toward Israel
Pro-Iran militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for the infiltration of a suicide drone toward the southern Golan Heights Wednesday night, multiple outlets reported.
The one-way drone fell in an open area and no injuries were reported in the incident that marked the first time an explosive drone fell on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights since the Oct. 7 massacre. Local media reported that a building was damaged in the attack.
The latest development comes amid renewed fears of the Israel-Hamas war's regional spillover as more Iran-backed militias and Hamas allies attack Israel.
