Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Hamas Has 'Lost Control' Of Gaza As IDF Troops Inside Parliament Building
KEY POINTS
- A photo circulating online suggests Gaza's parliament building has been occupied by the IDF
- The IDF said Hamas used the basement of Rantisi Hospital in Gaza as a hostage holding area
- Hezbollah continues to fire rockets into Israel across the northern border with Lebanon
As the Israel-Hamas war enters the 39th day, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the Palestinian terror group has "lost control of Gaza" as a photo on social media showed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops from the Golani Brigade inside the Palestinian parliament building in Gaza City.
The IDF said Hamas used the basement of a hospital in Gaza to house hostages, but the exact number of hostages who are allegedly held in the area remains unclear.
Meanwhile, the White House sought to clarify President Joe Biden's comments that Gaza's largest hospital "must be protected," saying the president was referring to "this extra burden that faces the IDF as they go into Gaza – because Hamas does shelter themselves behind civilian infrastructure."
Israeli forces continue to exchange fire with Hezbollah terrorists in the northern border with Lebanon amid fears of the Israel-Palestine conflict igniting a wider conflagration across the Middle East.
Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting over 200 individuals who are being held in Gaza. Israel has vowed to crush the Palestinian terror group while continuously opening evacuation passages for northern Gaza residents to move to the safer south.
Hamas fires at Israeli tank from Al-Quds Hospital
The IDF on late Monday released footage that supposedly shows Hamas terrorists firing at an Israeli military tank from the Al-Quds Hospital in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City. Drone footage also showed a Hamas terrorist carrying an RPG launcher while walking into the hospital.
Room in the basement of Rantisi Hospital used to hold hostages: IDF
The Israeli army found a room "beneath" the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza "where Israeli hostages are believed to have been held," the IDF said early Tuesday. Within the room, a calendar marked the days that passed since the Oct. 7 massacre.
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari showed items found in the room believed to have been a holding cell for hostages. There was a hair tie, a chair with cut ropes on the front legs, and what appears to be a woman's dress on the chair. There was also a baby bottle, diapers, improvised toilets and showers, and a small kitchen.
Aside from the room, the IDF also found "in the basement" of Rantisi Hospital rifles, grenades, bomb vests, a motorcycle, weapons and ammunition.
Senior Hamas terrorist's house in Gaza City beside school, near Rantisi Hospital: IDF
In a live tour of the compound in Gaza City where the house of Hamas' head of naval operations and one of the terror group's leaders during the Oct. 7 carnage, Hagari showed how the residence was "right next to a school."
The said house is also located "200 yards" from Rantisi Hospital. Israeli fighters also found a tunnel opening in the Hamas senior leader's home that was running on solar-powered electricity.
Hamas has 'lost control of Gaza': Israeli defense minister
Gallant said Monday that Hamas is no longer in control of Gaza and civilians in the enclave no longer trust the Palestinian government.
"The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government," Gallant said as per a translation by The Times of Israel.
His comments came around the same time a photo circulated on social media that showed IDF soldiers with the Golani Brigade posing inside Gaza's parliament building in Gaza City, which the IDF encircled last week.
Israeli minister without portfolio Benny Gantz has since reposted the photo, captioning his X post with the words: "I will pursue my enemies and I will overtake them and I will not return until they are gone."
White House clarifies Biden's remarks about hospital protection
National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby on Monday clarified Biden's earlier remarks about Gaza hospitals needing protection.
"It makes it harder for any military force to go after those targets [Hamas] because the hospital itself ought to be, as the president said, protected. So, he's really talking about this incredibly difficult conundrum that Israeli military forces are facing right now," Kirby explained.
Kirby's clarification came after Biden said he has been expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive relative to the hospitals," adding that Washington was communicating with Israel over the matter.
The IDF has repeatedly said that Hamas has a command and control center under the Al-Shifa Hospital, which is the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.
