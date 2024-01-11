Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US, UK Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen; ICJ Hearing On Day 2
KEY POINTS
- Britain says joint U.S. attacks crippled Houthi ability to attack merchant vessels
- Washington clarifies it has no intent to escalate tensions
- Houthis warn Yemen attackers will 'pay the price'
It's the 98th day of the war in Gaza. Joint forces of the United States and the United Kingdom struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen Thursday following a barrage of drones and missiles launched by the Yemeni rebel militia earlier this week toward busy merchant shipping lanes in the Red Sea.
The White House has since defended U.S. strikes toward Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, saying they were in response to "unprecedented attacks" by the rebel group, which previously said its aggression in the Red Sea was targeted at Israeli ships and vessels headed toward Israeli ports.
- Britain's Sunak says Royal Air Force acted on 'self defense'
- US strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were 'defensive': Biden
- 'Further costs' on Houthi side if Red Sea attacks don't stop: Pentagon chief
Back in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not let up on its campaign in central and southern Gaza, especially in the Al Maghazi camp and Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Hamas' most senior leader in the enclave, Yahya Sinwar.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the case filed by South Africa against Israel, slammed the case, calling the allegations of genocide "hypocrisy and lies."
The Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners was the highest point so far in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that spanned decades of violence.
Israel on 'high alert' after US-UK strikes against Houthis: Official
Israel is on "high alert for a retaliation" by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis and other pro-Iranian factions following the joint strikes by Washington and London against the rebel militia, Axios political reporter Barak Ravid wrote on X, citing an Israeli official.
The Houthis have repeatedly said its attacks in the Red Sea were targeted at Israeli vessels, Israel-affiliated ships, and those headed toward Israeli ports.
Houthis fire toward Red Sea after US-UK strikes: Arab media
Houthis fired "several missiles" toward the Red Sea early Friday local time following airstrikes conducted by the U.S. and the UK in Yemen, Sky News Arabia reported, citing unnamed sources.
Pentagon warns Houthis against continuing attacks
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday warned Houthis that the U.S.-led coalition "sends a clear message" in the joint strikes targeting Houthi assets earlier in the day.
"They will bear further costs if they do not end their illegal attacks" in the Red Sea," Austin warned in a statement. Echoing the U.S. president's statements, Austin said American forces will not hesitate to defend personnel, the global economy and the free flow of "legitimate commerce in one of the world's vital waterways."
US will 'not hesitate' to attack Houthis again: Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden has also released a statement on the joint U.S.-U.K. attacks targeting Houthi assets in Yemen earlier Thursday, saying the strikes were "defensive."
"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary," he said.
Read the full story here.
UK's Houthi strikes an act of 'self defense': British PM
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak late on Thursday explained in a statement that the United Kingdom had to take "limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense" following continuing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
He said the strikes conducted by the British Royal Air Force were "targeted" and aimed at reducing the Houthi rebels' military capabilities in further attacking commercial ships.
US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen
The U.S. and the U.K. struck over a dozen Houthi assets in Yemen Thursday after the Yemeni rebel group attacked multiple merchant vessels in the Red Sea in the past few weeks, multiple outlets reported, citing U.S. officials.
Forces of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), "in coordination with the United Kingdom, and support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Bahrain conducted joint strikes on Houthi targets" early Thursday local time, the U.S. military said in a statement.
Among the assets struck were air defense systems, storage and launch sites for one-way attack drones and other weapons, and radar systems, the statement added.
"We hold the Houthi militants and their destabilizing Iranian sponsors responsible for illegal, indiscriminate, and reckless attacks on international shipping that have impacted 55 nations so far," CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said. The Houthis and Iran "will be held accountable," he added.
The U.S. army did not specify which Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen were struck.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Mainlanders Sneak A Peek Through China's Window To Taiwan
-
Morocco Elected As 2024 Human Rights Council President
-
High Tech Glove Stymies Parkinson's Disease Tremors
-
Eyeing Future, Macron Breaks With Tradition By Picking Popular PM
-
Rising Prices Cap India's Thirst For Russian Oil
-
CES Pet Tech: Throw A Dog A Bone -- Or An AI Collar
-
Chinese Official Lauds US Cooperation, Walks Back 'Wolf Warrior' Talk
-
Bad Day In Space For US: Moon Mission Fails And NASA Program Delayed
-
2023 Hottest Recorded Year As Earth Nears Key Limit
-
Blinken, Israel's Herzog, Argentina's Milei Among Davos A-Listers
-
Stocks And Bonds Under Pressure By The Sum Of All Fears – What Is Next?