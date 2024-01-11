Live Updates

It's the 98th day of the war in Gaza. Joint forces of the United States and the United Kingdom struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen Thursday following a barrage of drones and missiles launched by the Yemeni rebel militia earlier this week toward busy merchant shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The White House has since defended U.S. strikes toward Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, saying they were in response to "unprecedented attacks" by the rebel group, which previously said its aggression in the Red Sea was targeted at Israeli ships and vessels headed toward Israeli ports.

Britain's Sunak says Royal Air Force acted on 'self defense'

US strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were 'defensive': Biden

'Further costs' on Houthi side if Red Sea attacks don't stop: Pentagon chief

Back in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not let up on its campaign in central and southern Gaza, especially in the Al Maghazi camp and Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Hamas' most senior leader in the enclave, Yahya Sinwar.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the case filed by South Africa against Israel, slammed the case, calling the allegations of genocide "hypocrisy and lies."

The Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners was the highest point so far in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that spanned decades of violence.