Israeli officials are warning that Iran is poised to receive a response after Tehran launched hundreds of missiles at the country on Tuesday. "We are prepared to respond," said an army spokesperson, who also hinted a "targeted response" is already underway.

Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the country is "on high alert both defensively and offensively." "We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel," added Hagari, who said the military has "plans" and will respond at a time and place of its choosing.

Iran said it launched the attacks in retaliation for the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, both members of the Iran-backed "Axis of Resistance."

The former was killed in Tehran while attending the inauguration of the country's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in July, while the latter was targeted last Friday as part of Israel's increased attacks against the Lebanon-based group as it seeks the return of tens of thousands of people to their homes in the northern part of the country.

"Should the Zionist regime respond to Iran's operation, it will face crushing attacks," Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement after the attack. It added that it conducted the launches "with the support of the army and the Ministry of Defense" and that Israel will face a "harsher response" if it responds to the attack.

Israeli authorities said most of the missiles were intercepted and that the latest assessment shows "no additional threats from Iran" detected. Its airspace has been reopened. Medical services said that two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel in Tel Aviv and others were treated for minor injuries after falling over while running or for anxiety.