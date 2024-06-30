Israeli forces have advanced further into the Shejaia neighborhood in northern Gaza and made significant inroads into western and central Rafah in the southern part of the region on Sunday. According to local residents, these military actions led to the deaths of at least six Palestinians and caused extensive destruction to several homes. The escalated conflict has heightened tensions and raised concerns among the local population about the ongoing violence and its repercussions, reported Reuters.

Israeli tanks, which re-entered Shejaia four days ago, fired shells at several houses, trapping families inside and preventing them from leaving, according to residents.

Israel's army states that it is engaged in combat with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters both "above and below ground" in tunnels during the ground assault on northern Gaza City.

Bombing continues in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in the Shujayea neighborhood, which has become an active battleground between Hamas fighters and Israeli soldiers. Residents who escaped the area report widespread devastation.

In central Gaza City, there have also been heavy Israeli airstrikes, resulting in casualties. A residential building was struck and medical sources indicate that at least 15 people have been killed today in the northern region as their homes were directly hit by artillery shells.

According to AlJazeera, Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid has refuted any ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the establishment of an official investigation committee into the deadly Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

In the southern Rafah area, there is a clear continuation of indiscriminate Israeli attacks as residents flee to safety. In the al-Mawasi district, which Israel's military has designated as a "safe zone," reports indicate that makeshift tent camps where displaced Palestinians sought shelter have been set on fire.

"Our forces are operating in Rafah, Shujayea, everywhere in the Gaza Strip," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Dozens of terrorists are being eliminated every day. This is a difficult fight that is being waged above ground, sometimes in hand-to-hand combat, and below ground as well."

On Sunday, the Israeli military stated that its forces conducted "targeted, intelligence-based" operations in Rafah, resulting in the deaths of several gunmen in various engagements and the dismantling of tunnels.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry issued a statement on Sunday warning that fuel shortages could force the shutdown of all remaining hospitals, health facilities, and oxygen generators in the enclave within the next 48 hours unless more fuel arrives.

Earlier, four bodies were pulled from an apartment after an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the territory's civil defence agency said on Saturday.