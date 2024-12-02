Carmaker Jaguar is accused of embracing 'woke' ideologies after leaked photos showed its new vehicle: a 'Barbie Pink' electric concept car.

Ahead of an official launch that is slated for reveal during Miami Art Week, the images show a pink version of the Jaguar electric GT, dubbed Miami Pink, and a blue one, London Blue, reported The Pink News.

It's unclear if the $126,000 concept model will make it to production and if the colors would ever be used in models offered for sale.

The car will have a range of more than 430 miles with 575 horsepower, according to the report.

Jaguar has become a pro at navigating trolls' comments ruthlessly mocking its 'fearless' rebrand as 'unhinged.'

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Tata Motors, which owns the car brand, referred to the backlash as 'vile hatred and intolerance' in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"02 Dec 2024 Miami. Copy nothing," the brand's social media post read on X, alluding to its release during Miami Art Week.

Although the color pink is typically affiliated with women and girls, in the last six years, it has evolved into something more, reported CNN. Author Jo Paoletti told CNN in an interview that a male cannot wear pink without it being interpreted as a statement.

Many of the commenters seemed to agree with Paoletti's sentiments, alleging that the car's pink color is a signal to the LGBTQIA community instead of the obvious: a ploy to attract female drivers.

A study by Hall and Partners revealed that only one in 10 Jaguars is sold to a woman when they purchase more than 40 percent of new cars and influence 85 percent of all car buying decisions.

"Ahh yes excellent choice, sir. Would you like it in transgender pink or soyboy blue," EnergyTurtle wrote on X, replying to an AF Post about the car.

"Ahh yes excellent choice, sir. Would you like it in transgender pink, or soyboy blue?" pic.twitter.com/NtegsL0caT — energyturtle 🐢 (@energyturtle9) December 2, 2024

The people of Reddit, had a field day scrutinizing the photos.

In the sub Reddit, Car Talk UK, which has 476,000 members, a post titled, The new Jaguar concept has leaked. Thoughts?, over 600 commenters gave their opinion on the Barbie pink electric vehicle.

"If they ever do a live action Pink Panther this would be the perfect car," Christ72 said.

Comment





While Jaguar has not mentioned if the electric car will go into production, commenters believe the luxury brand is trolling from its recent 30-second ad clip that failed to feature a car but struck a chord with right-wing critics.

"LOL I hope they changed it to pink just to double down on triggering the anti-woke gammons," MoistPishFlaps said.

Comment





Another commenter alleged that Jaguar was attempting to turn society gay.

"These woke colours are getting out of control," 17SkidPatches said. "We need to resurrect Henry Ford to put an end all colours before Jaguar turns the world gay."

Comment





Other commenters found the concept images to be innovative.

"Fair play to them for doing something bizarre," PureTeckle said. "Was everyone just wanting another grey box, or even better, a Crossover?"

Comment





According to Jaguar, its vehicle lineup will go fully electric starting in 2025.