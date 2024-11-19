Internet Mocks Jaguar's "Fearless" Rebrand: 'This Is So Unhinged'
The new advertisement was trolled on X and Reddit
Jaguar, the luxury car maker owned by Tata Motors, jumped the shark in its rebranding efforts, leaving the denizens on the internet utterly confused by its new advertisement.
The rebranding, led by Santino Pietrosanti, features a 30-second clip that depicts everything you'd expect to see in a fashion advertisement -- bright colored clothing in shades of pinks, yellows, and oranges worn by models who are doing activities like painting and holding a hammer.
Surprisingly, the short clip does not feature any new models of a Jaguar car, despite Tata Motors having five new models including fully electric vehicles in its 2025 lineup. It's reported that Jaguar's Land Rover will feature a computer brain and nervous system made by Nvidia.
Naturally, the visuals left the internet perplexed, with the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, asking the question of the day.
Lulu Cheng Meservey, the founder of communications firm ROSTRA, gave a sharp take on why the ad is failing all over the internet, bluntly describing it as "disastrous" and missing the mark when it comes to drawing in upscale consumers.
She said the ad should have focused on "innovation and engineering."
The people of Reddit gave their take on the ad, asking, "Who is the Jaguar rebrand targeting?"
One spectator on X attributed the visuals to Pietrosanti's stance on LGBTQ+ rights, referring to it as "unbearable woke nonsense."
Some commenters on the internet, compared the commercial and accompanying ad copy to Bud Light's failed rebranding of 2023 when the beer maker embraced LGBTQ+ rights and featured Dylan Mulvaney, a trans influencer, in a partnership that led to backlash. Consumers ended up boycotting the brand, causing a staggering 21.4% drop in sales for Anheuser-Busch.
Ironically, both conservatives who consumed the beer and the LGBTQ+ community whom Anheuser-Busch was seeking to connect with rejected the partnership for being "performative" and pandering, reported The Drum.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
US Retail Sales Lose Steam In October After Hurricanes
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'