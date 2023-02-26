KEY POINTS Jake Paul shows a more humble side following his loss to Tommy Fury

"I think we deserve that rematch," Paul says about the potential of running it back

John Fury compliments Paul's performance and agreed about the rematch

Much has been said about the boxing career of social media megastar Jake Paul, but his loss to Tommy Fury appears to have humbled him a bit.

Following their eight-round pro bout at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Paul commented that he is definitely using the rematch clause with the brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury while throwing a light jab at his detractors.

"All respect to Tommy. He won. Don't judge me by my wins. Judge me by my losses. I'll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight… I've made it farther than I ever thought I would," Paul said in the post-fight interview.

"This is definitely a humbling experience. I'll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight."

Paul revealed that he entered the bout with a left arm injury and dealt with sickness during his fight camp, which led to him acknowledging that it was not his best performance inside the ring.

"The Problem Child" appeared to have been surprised by an uber-aggressive Fury, which compelled him into clinching scenarios.

Paul was able to land a couple of overhand rights in the early going, while Fury rode his jab heavily throughout the eight-round affair.

The third round was home to Paul's best performance during the bout as he starched Fury with a big jab before following up with some shots to the body, but the latter was taking everything like a champ.

In the later rounds however, Fury figured out that Paul has a tendency to dip his head when coming forward and landed a big uppercut early in the sixth that gave him the confidence to string together a couple of combos.

With their fight being too close to call, Paul dropped Fury with a big left hook in the eighth and believed that it would have been enough to secure the decision victory.

Fury would instead go on to be announced the winner by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73) despite the knockdown.

As the wheels are turning towards a second encounter between both men, Fury's father John gave his props to Paul and would also want to see a rematch take place.

"Jake Paul's very good, he's a strong kid. He comes from awkward angles, it's hard to get sparring like Jake because he's unorthodox and he can clip you when you least expect it. Jake Paul played his part [in making the fight happen]. Let's do it again in Saudi Arabia," the elder Fury told Fight Hub TV.

Paul was handed his first-ever loss on the pro scene after riding a six-fight winning streak over the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson and mixed martial arts (MMA) stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.