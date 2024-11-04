Japan successfully launched a defense satellite, Kirameki No. 3, on its new H3 rocket from Tanegashima Space Center.

The launch came Monday after a failed attempt last year.

This display of military capability comes amid growing regional tensions with China, North Korea and Russia.

The satellite is a feat of military communication and operational capabilities, according to the Associated Press.

It's equipped with X-band technology; enables stable, weather-resistant communication, and supports China's ground, maritime, and air self-defense forces, including overseas operations.

The launch is a continuation of Japan's 2022 security strategy to strengthen its military prowess. Its predecessor, H-2A, which will retire soon.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), a maker of lithium-ion batteries, aim to make the H3 commercially viable by halving costs.

MHI plans to conduct and operate H3 launches, with a target goal of six launches per year.

The new system has attracted potential international clients from the United Kingdom, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa Told the AP he felt "relieved" that the H3 rocket launch was successful after experiencing four delays. The last time a launch was attempted, it failed due to an engine issue.