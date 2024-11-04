Japan Launches Defense Satellite On New Rocket
The launch has attracted potential clients from the United Kingdom, France & the United Arab Emirates
Japan successfully launched a defense satellite, Kirameki No. 3, on its new H3 rocket from Tanegashima Space Center.
The launch came Monday after a failed attempt last year.
This display of military capability comes amid growing regional tensions with China, North Korea and Russia.
The satellite is a feat of military communication and operational capabilities, according to the Associated Press.
It's equipped with X-band technology; enables stable, weather-resistant communication, and supports China's ground, maritime, and air self-defense forces, including overseas operations.
The launch is a continuation of Japan's 2022 security strategy to strengthen its military prowess. Its predecessor, H-2A, which will retire soon.
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), a maker of lithium-ion batteries, aim to make the H3 commercially viable by halving costs.
MHI plans to conduct and operate H3 launches, with a target goal of six launches per year.
The new system has attracted potential international clients from the United Kingdom, France, and the United Arab Emirates.
JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa Told the AP he felt "relieved" that the H3 rocket launch was successful after experiencing four delays. The last time a launch was attempted, it failed due to an engine issue.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report
-
Nailed! North Dakota Governor Caught In Embarrassing Double Standard In 'Garbage' Attack
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Trump Defends Puerto Rico 'Island Of Garbage' Comedian For Making 'One Little Joke'
-
Did He Just Blow It? Social Media Erupts Over What Trump Does To His Dead Mic
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades
-
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Saw 'Huge' Drop In 2023