Japan has pledged to gift the U.S. with 250 new cherry trees as a replacement for those set to be uprooted during the reconstruction of the deteriorating seawall surrounding Washington D.C.'s iconic Tidal Basin.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced this generous contribution during his official visit to the White House, where President Joe Biden warmly welcomed him for talks and a state dinner. The symbolic gesture, timed to coincide with the U.S.'s 250th anniversary in 2026, underscores the timeless and thriving bond between the two nations, US News reported.

Dating back to 1912, when the first two cherry trees were planted by the then-first lady and the Japanese ambassador's wife, the gift of cherry trees has been emblematic of the enduring friendship between Japan and the U.S. Each spring, the blossoming trees attract over a million visitors to the nation's capital.

This gesture also carries geopolitical significance, as it comes amidst discussions between Biden and Kishida regarding the delicate security situation in the Pacific. Senior administration officials highlighted the historical significance of Japan's cherry trees, ranking them among the most important gifts received by the U.S. from foreign nations, alongside the Statue of Liberty.

The Tidal Basin, a focal point of cherry blossom tourism, will undergo a $133 million, three-year improvement project, necessitating the removal of some trees. Japan's offer to provide saplings demonstrates their commitment to preserving this cherished symbol of friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Kishida expressed confidence in the enduring strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance, likening it to the blossoming cherry trees that grace the Tidal Basin each spring.

President Biden, while acknowledging the significance of the gift, refrained from mentioning the fate of "Stumpy," a beloved but flood-prone cherry tree slated for removal as part of the renovation project, ABC News reported. Instead, he focused on the enduring beauty and symbolism of the cherry blossoms, which serve as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.