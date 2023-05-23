KEY POINTS Bezos' net worth is estimated to be around $137.8 billion

He is believed to have proposed to Sanchez with a 20-carat diamond engagement ring

Bezos said that it was from his grandfather that he learned to be resourceful

Jeff Bezos will enter his second marriage with a much bigger net worth than he had during his first time tying the knot.

The Amazon founder, whose net worth is currently estimated by Forbes to be around $137.8 billion, is now engaged to his girlfriend of five years, Lauren Sanchez, the New York Post's Page Six first reported. The couple reportedly shared the happy news while mingling with the elites of the film world at a Vanity Fair party in the South of France Saturday night.

Bezos popped the question to his longtime girlfriend while they were sailing around the Mediterranean on his new $500 million yacht, the Koru, the report said. He reportedly gave Sanchez a 20-carat diamond ring, which she was photographed rocking over the weekend.

Before he began dating Sanchez in 2018, Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott. The two divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage, and he transferred a quarter of his then-16% stake at Amazon to her. At the time, it was worth $38 billion. Scott is currently worth nearly $31 billion, according to a Forbes estimate.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 out of the garage at his Seattle home. After serving as CEO for 27 years, he stepped down from the position to become executive chairman of the company in 2021. He currently owns slightly less than 10% of the e-commerce giant's shares.

In 2022, Amazon generated $469.8 billion in revenue, while its assets were worth $420.5 billion and profits were $33.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Aside from Amazon, Bezos also owns Blue Origin, an aerospace company that develops rockets, and The Washington Post, which previously belonged to the Graham family.

Bezos has also amassed a real estate portfolio worth more than $500 million, including a $165 million, 12,254-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, California, the New York Post reported.

His $500 million, 417-foot superyacht, which made its maiden voyage last week, is the world's tallest sailing yacht and boasts two pools, a cinema, meeting spaces, lounges and many more amenities.

Last year, Bezos donated over $400 million worth of stock to nonprofits, although the beneficiaries were not disclosed.

In an interview with CNN in the same year, he announced that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth in his lifetime. He did not specify the details of how he intends to do it.

Bezos was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise, was a regional director of the Atomic Energy Commission.

He said in a 2017 Summit LA panel with his brother Mark Bezos that it was from his grandfather that he learned to be resourceful, which proved critical to his business' success.

"I spent all my summers on his ranch from age 4 to 16, and he was incredibly self-reliant," Bezos said, according to CNBC. "He would take on major projects that he didn't know how to do and then figure out how to do them."

That kind of work ethic and self-reliance, the billionaire said, was his inspiration in founding Amazon.