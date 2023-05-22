KEY POINTS Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are in France amid reports that they are engaged

The journalist sparked engagement rumors after being spotted with a diamond ring

Sánchez was photographed wearing the ring on Bezos' $500 million yacht

Jeff Bezos has proposed to his girlfriend of nearly five years, Lauren Sánchez, according to reports.

Unnamed sources confirmed to Page Six and People that Bezos and Sánchez are now engaged.

The couple is currently on vacation together in the South of France, where they hit the star-studded party circuit and attended the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" together at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 53-year-old Emmy-winning journalist sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted with diamond bling on her ring finger as she and the 59-year-old Amazon founder spent time on his $500 million, 417-foot-long luxury yacht, named Koru, Sunday.

The yacht features a mermaid sculpture resembling Sánchez attached to the ship's prow. The design also includes a necklace featuring the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil. It's based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — a symbol that is reportedly special to the couple.

Koru symbolizes new beginnings, which the billionaire cited before in a post on Instagram, as well as a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future.

Bezos and Sánchez started dating in 2018 and have been inseparable since. The couple initially kept a low profile and only went public with their relationship in January 2019, after he announced his divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Bezos and Scott welcomed four children during their 25 years of marriage.

At the time, Sánchez was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. The former "Good Day LA" co-host and Whitesell share two kids. She also shares a son with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

After stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos has been focusing on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. He and Sánchez also teamed up for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which she co-chairs.

Bezos and Sánchez sat down for a joint interview with CNN in November 2022. During the chat, the billionaire told interviewer Chloe Melas that although he did not sign the Giving Pledge, a promise from hundreds of the world's richest people to donate the majority of their earnings to various charitable causes, he is "building the capacity to give away" most of his $124 billion fortune.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said of his philanthropic approach. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

He added, "There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too. So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team."

Sánchez said they make "really great teammates" but added that they "can be kind of boring." Bezos disagreed as he quipped with a smile, "Never boring."