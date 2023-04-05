KEY POINTS Sources reveal that Jeff Bezos remains quietly involved in Washington Commanders purchase

Other interested bidders are growing wary of Bezos' presence

May 22 is believed to be the date when a new owner will be revealed

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has his back against the wall as he is being pressured to finally sell the team after years of dismal performances and the ghost of Jeff Bezos just would not go away, at least according to the latest rumors.

Theodore Schleifer of Puck News made it clear that despite long-standing rumors of Bezos not throwing his hat into the ring of NFL franchise ownership, he is very much present, albeit in a quieter way.

According to an unnamed source who allegedly "knows Snyder well", Bezos will get his hands at owning the franchise regardless of Snyder's issues with Bezos.

"If you [expletive] tell me that Bezos puts in a bid that is $250 million more than anybody else and Dan [Snyder] won't take it, you're smoking dope. Dan will give Bezos a piggyback ride around the building on opening day next year for $250 million, okay?" said the anonymous figure.

A separate anonymous source also told Puck that as Bezos' name started popping up in the rumor mill, interested bidders told the source that "we're not going to waste money on lawyers and accountants and bandwidth and putting our diligence teams in there if all we are is a stalking horse for Jeff Bezos."

In the world of bidding, a stalking horse means a party who was selected by the entity being sold who sets the floor price bid–practically ensuring the seller guaranteed profit.

As it relates to Snyder's sale of the Commanders, this simply means that the other interested parties are only going to be setting the floor price for ownership of the Washington-based franchise in order to squeeze out as much money as possible from Bezos' pockets.

Another source also told Puck that Bezos and Snyder had been in direct contact "sometime around the holidays", which puts into question just how near Bezos is to acquire the team.

NFL fans would note that the sale of the Commanders kickstarted in July 2020 when the Bezos-owned Washington Post revealed sexual harassment cases and office discrimination led by Snyder alongside other male executives and players of the team that dated back to around 2006.

This would understandably put a strain on Bezos and Snyder's relationship despite it not being a directive from the former which has led to the current dark cloud that hangs over Washington.

It remains to be seen whether Bezos will truly end up with full ownership of the Commanders franchise or it would turn out to just be a red herring.

One thing is for sure though: the Commanders will be having a new owner announced by May 22—the start of the next ownership meetings as per Front Office Sports.