KEY POINTS Jeremy Miado know what is at stake in his next fight under ONE Championship

Miado is set to take on Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 10

The Filipino looks to get another win to secure a world title shot against Jarred Brooks

After hosting a successful debut in the United States last May 5th, ONE Championship aims to sustain the momentum with ONE Fight Night 11 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 10 (June 9 in the United States).

The show will be bannered by two world title encounters as two-sport kingpin Regian Eersel is set to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai championship against Dmitry Menshikov, while Kade Ruotolo gets to settle the score with Tommy Langaker with the ONE lightweight submission grappling belt on the line.

The rest of the card will feature a star-studded cast of former world champions and rising contenders, including Filipino knockout artist Jeremy Miado.

Holding an impressive 10-4 slate, the 30-year-old hard-hitter from Albay Province, Philippines has won his last four outings by stoppage, including a rousing third-round knockout of No. 5-ranked Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 3 in an October 2022 catchweight clash.

"The Jaguar" wants to take back his place in the promotion's official strawweight mixed martial arts rankings, and he'll have the perfect opportunity against an undefeated Russian opponent.

Standing in Miado's way to re-enter the Top Five is Mansur Malachiev, a blue-chip recruit who holds a spotless record of 10-0 with five victories by submission and three via knockout.

In addition, Malachiev hasn't gone the distance since 2019, finishing his last five outings within three rounds.

Despite his unbeaten foe's credentials, Miado is determined to claim the position as the next in line for a shot at the coveted ONE strawweight championship, which is currently in the possession of Jarred Brooks.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to action this coming June 10 in Bangkok. As always, I'm ready to suit up and face the best available competition out there. My goal is to win this fight as I know this will lead me to a shot at the title," Miado stated.

Armed with explosive striking and a burning desire to move an inch closer to vying for 26 pounds of gold, Miado is poised to deliver a captivating performance that will leave an indelible mark on the talent-rich strawweight division.

"Don't blink. I promise you that I will put on a show in Bangkok. Watch out," he declared.