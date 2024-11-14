In a notable twist, a Japan-based company that handles resignation for its clients found itself on the receiving end of its own service.

Momuri shared the incident on X, explaining how an employee, known as A-san, hired another job-quitting service to formally resign from their role at Momuri.

Ironically, A-san had used Momuri's service to leave their previous job before joining the company part-time, despite a history of frequent job changes. However, A-san rarely showed up for shifts, often citing health issues.

On their latest scheduled workday, Momuri received a call from a different job-quitting proxy service, relaying that A-san felt the fast-paced nature of the work was "not a good match" for their personality.

Companies like Momuri are part of a recent business trend in Japan of taishoku daikou, or "job-leaving proxies." Taishoku daikou services inform employers of their client's intentions to quit and handle any additional correspondence required in off-boarding. Momuri is a play on a Japanese term that translates to "I can't take this anymore," according to Sora News.

"We believe that no matter how hard companies try, mismatches will happen," Momuri wrote, explaining that it respected A-san's choice and would not attempt to dissuade them.

The company now aims to learn from the experience to improve work environments and hopefully avoid generating business for their competitors.

Originally published by Latin Times.