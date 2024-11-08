Donald Trump's former lawyer found himself at the mercy of online trolls during a TikTok livestream where viewers wouldn't stop putting turkey hats on his head as he was trying to give a serious talk.

Michael Cohen had previously joked that he would leave the country if Trump won the 2024 election, but in the livestream in question, he clarified that he has no intentions of leaving the U.S., the Daily Mail reported.

Cohen tried to defend his stance on staying in the U.S. as trolls took over his livestream with turkey-themed filters, laser eyes, and other funny distractions.

"Can we stop with that? I don't appreciate the stupid turkeys," Cohen said. "Let's just knock that stupid s**t off."

Cohen desperately asked viewers to stop and expressed frustration, but ultimately could not prevent pranksters from overshadowing his chat.

"Alright two seconds I'm going to end up blocking this idiot," Cohen said.

Cohen has not spoken out about the incident further.

Originally published by Latin Times