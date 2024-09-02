President Joe Biden said on Monday that he didn't think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a deal for a cease-fire and to free the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, adding that he was going to propose an agreement to both sides this week, according to a report.

Biden was questioned about the negotiations at the White House after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages in tunnels under Gaza, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who Israeli officials said were recently killed by members of Hamas.

Asked whether Netanyahu was doing enough to reach a hostage deal, Biden answered: "No," Reuters reported.

Questioned about whether he would propose a final deal to both sides this week, he said: "We're very close to that."

He added: "Hope springs eternal" when asked if he thought the talks would be successful.

The discovery of the bodies sparked massive protests in Israel over Netanyahu's leadership and failure to end the war in Gaza that began last Oct.

A rare general strike called by Israel's largest union paralyzed the country.

Along with Goldberg-Polin, the hostages were identified as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Ori Danino and Alexander Lobanov.

Netanyahu on Sunday said that while Israel pressed ahead for an agreement on the hostages, Hamas "continues to firmly refuse any offer."

Whoever "murders hostages does not want a deal," he saidIn a statement Sunday,

Biden in a White House statement Sunday said Goldberg-Polin was among "the innocents brutally attacked."

"I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to [his family] and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes," the president said.