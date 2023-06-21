KEY POINTS Stamp Fairtex takes on Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight gold in September

The announcement comes after Angela Lee's future remains uncertain

Stamp and Ham have produced stellar outings in their recent bouts

The world title picture within ONE Championship's women's atomweight division has been put into flux due to the uncertain future of reigning champ Angela Lee's future in mixed martial arts (MMA), and an interim bout featuring two of the division's top fighters will take place in September.

Sources told MMAFighting.com that No. 1-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex and No. 2-rated Ham Seo Hee will duke it out for the right to claim interim champion status at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1, which will air live via Prime Video.

The decision to hold an interim title contest was made public by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong earlier this month during a question-and-answer session via Facebook live after confirming that Lee was unlikely to return to the fight game after the tragic passing of youngest sibling Victoria Lee in December.

During that same session, Chatri initially revealed that the interim bout between Stamp and Ham would take place sometime in August but has since been moved to September as per the latest report.

Recognized by fight fans as women both worthy of claiming the mantle of ONE women's atomweight champion, Stamp and Ham have been on a roll in their past couple of outings.

The former two-sport champion in Stamp was Lee's last opponent when she unsuccessfully challenged for the division's crown in March 2022, being forced to tap out via rear-naked choke after surviving the initial submission onslaught from the Singaporean-American superstar.

As the combat sports world saw her nearly put away Lee then after landing a hellacious body shot, there was growing belief that Stamp could become the first-ever three-sport champion in ONE Championship's history.

Following that loss, the Thai star would go on a rampage by claiming two-straight victories with a unanimous decision win over Jihin Radzuan in October followed by a knockout of Alyse Anderson this past May.

As for the South Korean striker, Ham has continued to be a puzzle that anyone can barely solve after picking up strong victories against Denice Zamboanga in their two-fight rivalry before putting away Itsuki Hirata via unanimous decision in March.

More fights will be added to ONE Fight Night 14 as the September 1 date draws nearer, and the venue of the event will be confirmed in the coming days.