Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his wishes to the Hindu community for the Navratri festival amid diplomatic tensions with India.

The Hindu festival, spanning over nine nights, is celebrated across India and among Hindus worldwide with much fervor. Navratri began Sunday and will conclude on Oct. 24.

"Over the next nine nights and 10 days, members of the Hindu community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Navratri," Trudeau wrote in a statement.

"Navratri is one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu faith, commemorating the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil," he added. "Often seen as a celebration of feminine energy, it is a time for friends and family to come together and honor century-old traditions with prayers, joyous performances, special meals, and fireworks."

Happy Navratri! I’m sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival. https://t.co/ISCjvJqnKJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 15, 2023

Trudeau said the festival offers Canadians a chance to learn more about Hindu communities and also recognize their "invaluable contributions" to Canada.

"For all Canadians, Navratri also offers an opportunity to learn more about the rich history and culture of Hindu communities and to recognize their invaluable contributions to Canada's social, cultural, and economic fabric. Today's celebrations remind us that diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths," he said.

"On behalf of my family and the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Navratri this year," added the Canadian prime minister.

Canada's fast-growing Hindu population now stands at around 828,000.

The Hindu diaspora and other Indian communities in Canada have felt waves of tension after Trudeau made allegations against New Delhi about the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India and Canada have been in a diplomatic standoff since Trudeau announced in the House of Commons that there were "credible allegations" about agents of the Indian government being involved in the killing of the Sikh separatist in June.

Some groups accuse the Trudeau government of allowing the anti-India Khalistan movement to fester in Canada and offering a safe haven to terrorists wanted in India, like Nijjar.

Following Trudeau's tweet wishing Hindus a "Happy Navratri" on Sunday, some X users expressed concerns about Khalistani groups in Canada.

First, take action against the extremists on Canadian soil who are planning for secession in India. — Rambo (@sniggy1992) October 15, 2023

You must have taken your handler Jagmeet's and the Khalistanis' permission to wish us. Essential for you to continue as Canadian PM. — DEBASIS ROY (@_roydebasis) October 15, 2023