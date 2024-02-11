The Kansas City Chiefs will take home the Lombardi Trophy for the second year in a row after winning Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Chiefs delivered a 25-22 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime and became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots did it about 20 years ago.

This is the fourth Super Bowl win for the Chiefs and their third victory in a five-year span. The Chiefs will have a chance next year to secure a third straight victory — a feat that no team has ever accomplished so far.

Young superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes deemed the Chiefs a dynasty in a comment immediately after the game.

"It's a start of one. We are not done," Mahomes said. "I know we are going to celebrate tonight, celebrate with the parade Wednesday in Kansas City — but we are not done. Got a young team. We are going to keep this thing going."

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 3 seconds left in overtime, leading to the chiefs clinching the victory and cementing their legacy as the NFL's next great dynasty.

The Niners dominated the first half of the game, but Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to their comeback victory by completing 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Sunday's victory has led the Chiefs to join a small pool of NFL teams that have taken home three Super Bowl victories in the span of five years. The pool includes the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s and New England Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s.