KEY POINTS King Charles III's Coronation Procession is scheduled on May 6

King Charles III will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the service

A coronation procession is a symbolic ceremony that formalizes the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and emphasizes the official transfer of their title and powers.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Procession, which took place through London after the service, had a 7.2-kilometer route, 16,000 participants and took roughly two hours to complete. It was reportedly stretched for three kilometers and was the first-ever televised coronation, as requested by the Queen.

As King Charles III succeeded Queen Elizabeth II, the same Coronation Procession will happen on May 6. Here are the things to know for the upcoming ceremony upon the new King's reign.

Who Is King Charles III?

Charles Philip Arthur George, or King Charles III, was formerly known as The Prince of Wales. He became the King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022.

King Charles III, 74, is the eldest child of the late queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Aside from his well-known works with several organizations supporting different societal and environmental causes, His Majesty has also built more than 20 charities over four decades, including The Prince's Trust, The Prince's Foundation, and The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF).

The King married Lady Diana Frances Spencer on July 29, 1981, who then took the title Princess of Wales. They had two sons, Prince William of Wales and Prince Henry Charles Albert David, known as Harry. However, the couple divorced on Aug. 28, 1996, a year before Lady Diana's sudden death. In 2005, King Charles III married Camilla Parker Bowles, who took the title of Duchess of Cornwall after the wedding.

What Will Happen At The Coronation Procession?

Westminster Abbey will host the first coronation service in 70 years. The other royals and the guests are expected to arrive at the Abbey early in the morning of May 6. The royal service, which will reflect King Charles III's current role while also looking toward his future reign, will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The King and Queen Consort will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King's Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was created for Queen Elizabeth II in the commemoration of her 60th anniversary. It was designed with a gilded crown on top, carved from oak from HMS Victory. It will be drawn by six Windsor gray horses. The coach's interior is ornamented with wood, metals, and other materials from different infrastructures and places with connections to Britain and its history, including royal residences like Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse; while cathedrals include St Paul's and Westminster Abbey; and historic ships like the Mary Rose.

The King's Procession will leave Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall. It will reportedly pass through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall, and along Parliament Street. The King's Procession will travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to reach the Sanctuary of Westminster Abbey, where the Coronation Service will begin at 11 a.m.

Once the service is over, it will be followed by the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace. Then in the afternoon, the King and Queen will meet thousands of people from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast. It will be led by thousands of military personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

What Are The Other Plans For The Coronation Weekend?

The day after the Coronation Procession, May 7, a Coronation Concert will be broadcast live at Windsor Castle. Tickets were previously available through the public ballot. The remaining tickets were given to the military, environmental, and youth-serving organizations, local communities and the local communities.

Several stars and artists will perform in the concert with the Coronation choir, composed of people from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

Meanwhile, the Coronation Big Lunch, wherein different communities come together to share food and enjoy, will happen across the country on the same date.

Then, on the following day, May 8, approved as an extra bank holiday, the Big Help Out will happen, wherein members of the public are encouraged to participate. This is an event for people to try volunteering for themselves. The Big Help Out aims to specify the positive effect volunteering has on the entire nation.