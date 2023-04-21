KEY POINTS Sarah Ferguson defended Prince Andrew over media backlash, claiming he was a "good man"

Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing a minor supplied to him by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage

Sarah Ferguson has nothing but good things to say about Prince Andrew, despite the controversy that has surrounded her ex-husband for the past several years and the public's unfavorable opinion of him.

While the 63-year-old Duchess of York was promoting her new historical romance novel, "A Most Intriguing Lady," on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" Thursday, she defended the 63-year-old Duke of York.

"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him... Let him get on with his life to rebuild," Ferguson said.

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual misconduct, which prompted questions about his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, alleging that he raped and sexually abused her when she was 17. He formally denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew agreed to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity after reaching an out-of-court financial settlement in the civil sexual abuse case last year. Several outlets suggested that he paid between 10 million pounds ($12.4 million) and 12 million pounds ($16 million) to avoid a trial that may further tarnish the image of the British monarchy.

Prince Andrew also acknowledged that Giuffre suffered from sexual abuse. But he only faced more criticism from the press and royal enthusiasts.

"In the end, Andrew took accountability for nothing," royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter at the time. "Instead, he did what only the privileged elite get to do: bought his way out. In the process, he took advantage of his elderly mother's love [and checkbook] during a year her children should only be lifting her up. A disgrace."

Elsewhere in the "GMB" interview, Ferguson discussed King Charles III's upcoming coronation and confirmed that she will not be attending the event next month, though she will join the royal family at the coronation concert.

"I'm not [going], it's a state occasion, and being divorced I don't think you can have it both ways," she said. "I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from him but to him, it's important to differentiate."

"That's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is... as I said you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around," she added.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters, 34-year-old Princess Beatrice and 33-year-old Princess Eugenie, and remained close following their split.

King Charles' coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend along with their three children — 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince Andrew will join his older sister, Princess Anne, while Prince Harry will be attending the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle.