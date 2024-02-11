KEY POINTS King Charles expressed his "heartfelt thanks" in his first public comments since his cancer diagnosis

The monarch said it is heartening how sharing his diagnosis "has helped promote public understanding"

Buckingham Palace did not reveal details about the type of cancer Charles is diagnosed with

King Charles, in his first public comments since his cancer diagnosis, expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to the public and said he found comfort in the many messages of support.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," the 75-year-old monarch said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace announced Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing treatment. The announcement also noted that the King would be stepping back from public-facing duties. Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will be taking on duties for some events.

The King, who is currently staying in Sandringham, was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate when the cancer was detected in January. Details about the type of cancer was not released.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," Charles said. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Charles' son Prince William first spoke about his father's cancer diagnoses at a fundraising dinner to support London's Air Ambulance Charity on Feb. 7.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!" he joked.