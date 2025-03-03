Though only 40 years old, Komil Allamjonov has two decades of experience at the highest levels of Uzbekistan's public and private sectors and was a key driver of democratic reforms in the former Soviet client state, which gained its independence in 1991. Now, he is setting his sights on the U.S.

A serial entrepreneur with a wide range of interests, Allamjonov founded a television channel and an innovative driver's education business in his home country. He entered government service in the early 2000s and rose to deputy of the presidential administration under Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He left government service in September 2024 to re-enter the private sector. He is looking to expand his investments and business interests to the U.S.

Q: You were in public service in Uzbekistan and held top-level positions. Why did you decide to leave the state job and return to the private sector?

A: I have never had any aspirations to pursue politics. What drove me were the challenges and interesting projects put forward to me by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It always came down to infusing something new into the system and fighting back against the orthodox system. When I was Press Secretary of the President, we created a novel way of covering the president's activities. And we fought for freedom of speech because the president knew that pushing his reform agenda without the aid of journalists was impossible. So, we transformed the Agency of Information and Mass Communication. We created a new system of state press services, which included ministries and other government organizations. It was a revolution within a system that had kept the press closed for 30 years.

But I am an entrepreneur. I cannot build businesses while occupying a government position. I had been living with the idea that I was missing out on many opportunities for a year before my departure from the president's office. A lot has changed since then; there are lots of innovative ideas in business, especially with the arrival of artificial intelligence. So, I approached President Mirziyoyev, explained my intentions, left a resignation, and he agreed.

Q: In 2012, you founded Avtotest, an interactive animated instrument to teach driving. What prompted you to run such a business?

A: The situation on the roads of Uzbekistan — fatalities and driving culture — was catastrophic. The root of the problem was corruption. Driving licenses were for sale. There was no proper and quality education, despite the high demand.

In 2015, I opened the doors of two innovative driving schools. We called it Avtotest. The education system was unconventional. Nobody gave or took bribes. Classes ran on a special software that mirrored real-life conditions. All of the students of Avtotest passed exams without bribes.

Then we proposed that the state inspection organization test all students based on our examination. You could not fool our system: No one could take the test for you. And it worked. Currently, Uzbekistan issues driving licenses using our examination.

Certainly, fatalities by car accidents and problems on the roads are not caused by corruption only. They accumulate many reasons, say, infrastructure, driving experience, and a punishment system that needs to keep drivers accountable for their actions. Examination is a part of the problem, too.

Four years ago, I created a system where examination completely takes a human factor to zero. All those striving to obtain a driver's license must take a two-step exam. The system is completely automated. We proved the efficiency of our system before the state. Uzbekistan is implementing it across all of its regions.

Q: In 2016, you tested a new ground when you founded Milliy, an entertainment, educational television channel. What was the gap in the media landscape of Uzbekistan that you wanted to fill?

A: In fact, I have a background in television: I earned a bachelor's degree in directing for television and radio. I used to work as a press secretary for the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Back then, we filmed lots of "911"-style shows where we showed real-life emergency situations. Our show had the highest ratings on television.

I spent a lot of time working for state television and I am very much aware of its internal politics. In 2016, Uzbekistan needed a new information policy. Nobody was watching local television. All of the agenda in the country was set by foreign media. People consumed foreign news and series.

News was censored. There was no real live broadcasting. What you could find was on culture and cuisine. There were no private television channels. It was an unexplored area. To discover its opportunities, the area needed political will. In 2016, our president provided an opportunity to create national content. We had to create something new and original.

I have dreamed of owning a TV channel since my time at university. I brought together the best team, created a national series, entertainment shows and animated films. We aired news that highlighted local problems.

Milliy TV was one of four private channels created. It is incredibly popular. Frequently, it occupies top positions in ratings. It is continuing to work, generating good revenue

Q: Following your success in Uzbekistan, you are focusing on the United States. Why?

A: Both my businesses and I are growing. I have been in business since I was 20. Most of my projects are still running successfully. Some have failed. I have never had a regret about the loss because I inherited the experience. I retained values and ideas that benefited the people. Avtotest not only made money, but also cultivated zero tolerance toward corruption.

But like any entrepreneur, I need expansion. I consider the United States as a perfect place to continue my business endeavors and bring my ideas into life. I have always liked the American approach: Anyone can make money as long as you pay your taxes. This is the freedom that opens up opportunities to be creative and entrepreneurial. Besides, the U.S. is a magnet for progressive people.

Now I am an investor for start-ups and new ideas. We are negotiating with leading banks and investment companies that are ready to participate in our real estate projects in the U.S. I am also planning to build a bridge between the U.S. and Uzbekistan for our business people. The new administration led by President Trump and Elon Musk encourages efforts aimed at boosting the economy. Business has been given a green light.

Q: You studied at Harvard in 2013. What did you learn there? How did you apply your knowledge in your public service and entrepreneurship?

A: I took language courses at Harvard. I was young, and I wanted to live the free, student life that I never had. Starting from high school, I had to work all the time. I worked and studied at the same time. Harvard was my vacation from a 24/7 work schedule. At Harvard, I saw the differences between the educational systems in our countries. Harvard taught you to study, the opposite of what you were being taught in Uzbekistan. I got to learn the power of emotional intellect and the value of letting a student think.

Discovering this idea inspired me to create a series of textbooks for Uzbek schools. We are continuing our work in this area. I pulled the best professionals and authors in order to change the educational system in our country. We created textbooks for pupils from first through fourth grades.

Q: Has Harvard sparked an interest to spend more time in the U.S. and do business here?

A: I have always liked the U.S. and its people. Certainly, I once had a dream of starting a business here, but I needed experience. If you are running a business in America, you cannot make mistakes. I first had to grow as an entrepreneur, multiply my wealth, and become successful in Uzbekistan. I could have started here, in the U.S., like many others did. But my country was changing rapidly, and I wanted to be a part of it. Now, what once seemed impossible in Uzbekistan is ordinary. Most of the businesses I have built are sustainable, and they lack newness. For me, it is not enough to make money. I need new challenges and goals. I want things to be hard.

Q: What areas are you considering investing in the U.S.? Are you thinking of launching an English leg of Avtotest?

A: That is a good idea. My experience of integrating innovative driving schools can influence the quality of driving in any country. People want to drive well; they want to use the newest innovations in education to master a huge scope of laws and driving rules. Teaching people to drive is not an easy job. Yet demand is always there, so why not create something that will benefit people and generate income?

Q: How about media? Are you considering launching a media in the U.S.?

Answer: That is a good idea, too. I know how to write news; I know how to make TV shows. I believe there is an audience for news from Central Asia. Not just Uzbekistan, but the whole Central Asian region. It is a hot spot at the moment, considering that the five countries of the region are reshaping their relations.

Q: A lot has changed since 2016, the year you launched Milliy. What are the lessons you have learned and what can you bring to the American media landscape?

Answer: Everything had changed. The first major change occurred 10 years ago when the media stopped being just brick-and-mortar institutions and went to social media. Nobody will read you if you are not on social media. Now with the development of artificial intelligence, media no longer competes with just each other. They have to compete with bloggers, influencers and podcasters who have amassed large audiences. The fight for attention is the real challenge, knowing that you — and your content — can be swiped in a matter of seconds. Plus, if it is a business, it has to compensate for investments. Your media has to compete with a person with a smartphone and a tripod. I don't know what the media landscape will look like in 10 years. But I am sure interested to witness it.