Confidant Health Helps Healthcare Providers Sidestep Burnout (Here’s How…)

Recent studies estimate that over 50% of healthcare providers experience burnout — a much higher percentage than the population at large. Areas that experience extremely high rates of demand, such as mental health practitioners, are especially vulnerable to burnout as they combine a full patient schedule with after-hours administrative tasks.

When this happens, it becomes all too easy for basic self care and time for rest and recovery to fall by the wayside. Burnout can hurt everyone, with the American Medical Association reporting that burnout can cause doctors to experience emotional exhaustion, decreased feelings of personal achievement and even negative attitudes or a lack of empathy toward their patients.

This is a problem that Jon Read, co-founder of Confidant Health, aims to address directly with the help of his company. By addressing administrative issues, Read is confident that healthcare providers can better cope with the daily challenges of their work.

How Confidant Health Prevents Burnout In Healthcare Providers

Read views administrative issues as one of the biggest factors influencing burnout in healthcare providers today. Quite often, in-demand providers will spend a full day seeing patients, and then begin doing administrative work after their office is technically closed. This not only takes them away from the main focus of their job, but it leaves little time for self-care.

"Confidant Health helps providers reconnect with what drew them to this field in the first place: delivering meaningful, high-quality care. By removing 95% of administrative work, we free up time for providers to focus on clinical excellence, not paperwork," Read explains.

"We also offer session-level feedback to help providers align with best practices, refine their skills and improve outcomes over time. Providers can see in real time how their care is making a difference, helping them feel more effective, more valued and more connected to their purpose — key ingredients for avoiding burnout."

However, Read's focus with Confidant Health goes beyond simplifying operations for healthcare practitioners — his ultimate goal is to help providers build the kind of practice they have always dreamed of.

"We support clinicians in by reconnecting them with their passion for care, strengthening clinical relationships with patients and peers, helping them understand data and feedback to improve care quality and teaching essential business skills that aren't taught in therapy school," he explains.

"From marketing and referrals to clinical documentation and quality monitoring, there's a lot that goes into a successful practice, and by providing crucial support in these and other areas, we can avoid burnout and ensure that providers thrive instead of just survive in behavioral health care."

How Providers Maintain Balance By Joining Confidant Health

Finding balance has always been a challenge for behavioral health providers, but increased demand for Telehealth services has made this even more complex than before. Many practitioners avoid Telehealth and other operational changes because of concerns of how it could add to their administrative load. Confidant's system makes it easier for providers to add Telehealth services to their existing practice, without adding to their administrative burden.

As Read explains, "Working with Confidant is designed to complement your practice, not replace it. Providers can continue building their private cash-pay practice, while Confidant fills open availability with insured patients. This flexible model helps clinicians make use of unused time slots so they can increase revenue and reach more patients without adding stress or administrative headaches."

Confidant aims to deliver a seamless approach to balancing virtual and in-person appointments. Network members can simply sync their external calendar (such as a Google Calendar) with the Confidant Health platform, and Confidant will automatically block off time that has been reserved for in-person appointments. Providers set their virtual availability and let Confidant fill their schedule and manage logistics, reducing administrative load so they can focus on patients.

"Our virtual care system also uses ongoing training and risk management flags to support providers in delivering care safely," Read says. "Evidence-based exercises and suggestions for interventions help providers deliver higher-quality care while reducing their individual burden. The risk management system also helps providers connect patients to HLOC (higher level of care) when needed, keeping providers from getting overwhelmed as they ensure patients get the appropriate level of care."

With this level of support, maintaining balance even while adding Telehealth becomes far more attainable for behavioral health practitioners.

How Providers Can Join the Confidant Health Network

Providers interested in joining the Confidant Health Network can apply directly through the company's website. Providers are carefully vetted by Confidant's team to determine if they are a good fit.

"We look for clinicians who are thoughtful, mission-driven and committed to growing in their work," Read explains. "Those who are accepted undergo a comprehensive onboarding process, which includes a free 10-week boot camp that covers clinical workflows and practice-building fundamentals, as well as marketing, relationship-building and business skills. It's like pressing the easy button for building a better career in care."

While Confidant's support is a vital part of ensuring healthy growth for a practice and reducing the risk of administrative burnout, the providers themselves must also commit to implementing necessary steps to launch or expand a thriving behavioral health practice. The right mindset and vision are key.

Finding Balance In the World of Healthcare

A career in healthcare can be extremely rewarding — but also demanding. Healthcare jobs are consistently ranked as some of the most stressful career options, and for many, the administrative tasks associated with their work play a major role in that.

By taking advantage of the resources that Confidant Health provides, healthcare providers can gain access to critical resources that reduce their workload and help them sidestep burnout. Best of all, reducing the administrative burden enables providers to focus on the patients who need their care the most.