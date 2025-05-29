Centida BI & Analytics, a Germany-based business intelligence (BI) and analytics consultancy, commemorates over 10 years of delivering measurable value to organizations through its management consulting, advanced data engineering, and strategic technology implementation. Founded in 2014, it has evolved from a small, agile team addressing financial inefficiencies into a globally recognized firm empowering teams with innovative decision-making tools and real-time insights.

"This milestone just shows how committed we are to solving complex problems for our clients," says Christian Barte, CEO and Managing Director of Centida. "We've never been interested in offering flashy dashboards or one-off workshops. From day one, we've been combining our team's expertise with robust technical execution. That's why we still stand here today."

Centida is known for addressing intricate challenges in financial planning, reporting, and forecasting. It goes beyond conventional BI services, and instead of offering superficial analytics or basic visualization tools, it builds data models, end-to-end planning and reporting architectures, and long-term operational ecosystems tailored to its clientele's needs. Clients consistently choose Centida for its ability to provide strategic insight and technical implementation. These two elements are usually siloed across traditional consulting and information technology (IT) firms.

With an international team of professionals who bring backgrounds in finance, IT, mathematics, and C-level experience, Centida's consultants speak the same language as their clients. "Many of our team members are former CFOs or senior finance leaders. They're more than qualified to understand the real-world demands of corporate finance while delivering agile, technology-driven solutions," Barte remarks.

Centida's unique approach stems from its inception. The idea for the company was born when Barte and Ilya Fedorkov, CTO and Managing Partner, experienced firsthand the frustration of accessing accurate, timely business data as then-senior leaders in a large telecommunications and IT corporation. Even simple cost management insights required time-consuming processes. By the time reports were generated, they were already outdated. "We knew we needed a faster, more adaptive information system. So we created a model where business intelligence could be agile, reliable, and responsive," Fedorkov remarks.

The founders initially built an internal agile data lab, which quickly gained traction for its effectiveness. It evolved into a separate entity, and Centida was born. Barte and Fedorkov had a vision to build and run the technical solutions that would diagnose and solve strategic challenges, bridging a gap in the industry between advisory and delivery.

Centida has grown over the years. From classical BI implementations, the company expanded into strategic planning, budgeting, and forecasting. More recently, Centida has applied its capabilities to broader business functions including human resources, marketing, sales, and production.

The firm's upward trajectory has been steady. It has achieved consistent revenue growth and has extended its market reach well beyond Europe, now serving clients across North America and Africa. It has also transitioned from being an integrator of planning and reporting solutions to becoming a full-service, end-to-end partner, guiding clients from advisory and implementation to lifecycle management of their analytics platforms.

As Centida BI & Analytics celebrates its milestone, it remains grounded in integrity and a commitment to client success, the values that shaped its early days. It looks forward to seeing the firm doubling in size in a few years and intensifying its focus on applied AI in planning and reporting.

"Our goal is to lead the charge in practical, user-focused AI applications for financial decision-making," Barte shares. "We want to create AI tools that deliver real-world value. That means complex workflows, identifying savings, and unlocking growth potential for our clients. That's where the future is, and that's where we'll be."