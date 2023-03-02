KEY POINTS Kyiv said the clauses on non-use of nuclear weapons and humanitarian issues are acceptable

The humanitarian clause in the peace plan includes the return of Ukrainian citizens forcibly deported by Russian forces

The plan did not include any clause on Russia withdrawing its troops from Ukrainian territories

A top Kyiv expert has revealed that they found several acceptable clauses in China's 12-point peace plan to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform on Thursday, Oleksandr Khara —Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, Diplomat and Advisor to the Defense Minister of Ukraine — said the clause on the non-use of nuclear weapons in the war is one of the most acceptable clauses in the peace plan.

He also added that another acceptable clause is related to humanitarian issues, specifically the exchange of prisoners and the return of citizens forcibly deported by the Russian army. This includes the return of Ukrainian children who were taken from war-torn Ukraine and placed with families in Russia.

It is currently believed that at least 6,000 Ukrainian children were brought to at least 43 Russian re-education facilities and up to 84,000 Ukrainian youths were forcibly taken from their families, as of March last year.

"For me, the nuclear issue and humanitarian issues are those fundamentally acceptable for us, and the rest are either simply blurred or blurred in line with the interests of the Russian federation rather than Ukraine," Khara said.

Beijing put forward a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine on Feb. 24, which called for both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a gradual de-escalation of the conflict, keeping nuclear facilities safe and preventing attacks on the civilian population.

"Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," the plan stated.

The plan also called for "dialogue and negotiation" between both parties, adding that they were the only viable solution to the conflict. It, however, did not include clauses on Russia withdrawing its troops from Ukrainian territories or returning any of the captured land to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautiously welcomed the plan, adding that there are points that they can work out with China. Zelensky later said he wanted to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss Beijing's proposal to end the conflict.