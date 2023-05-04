KEY POINTS The company reportedly received a customer complaint

It was found that certain chips "may contain undeclared milk ingredients"

The recall affects certain Lay's chips that come in 13-ounce and 15 5/8-ounce bags

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling certain Lay's Classic Potato Chips because they may contain an undeclared allergen. The issuance affects a "limited number" of potato chip bags.

The recall stemmed from an investigation triggered by a customer complaint, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The problem was that they "may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips."

Milk is one of the nine major food allergens identified under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA). This means food or ingredients that contain it should be specifically labeled about its presence so as to help those who are allergic to it to avoid said products.

After consuming milk or milk protein, someone with a milk allergy may experience symptoms such as hives, vomiting, bloody stools and, albeit rarely, anaphylaxis — the "potentially life-threatening" allergic reaction that may send the body into shock.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags," the company noted in the announcement. "If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately."

So far, there have been no reports of allergic reactions related to the recall.

The recall affects certain Lay's Classic Potato Chips that come in 13-ounce (368.5-gram) and 15 5/8-ounce. (442.9-gram) bags. Specifically, it affects the Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips in 13-ounce bags with the UPC 028400310413 and the code date "Guaranteed Fresh 18 Jul 2023 766310622." Also included is the Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips in 15 5/8-ounce bags with UPC 0028400720151 and code date "Guaranteed Fresh 18 Jul 2023 766310618."

The affected manufacturing codes to look for as well as photos of the products' packaging are available on the U.S. FDA website.

"No other Lay's products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled," the company clarified.

Some 146 bags are said to be covered by the issuance. These were reportedly distributed to certain stores in four states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Affected consumers may contact Frito-Lay at 1-800-352-4477.