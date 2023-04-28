KEY POINTS The recalls affect certain turkey and havarti sandwiches

Sandwiches sold in several states have been recalled over the presence of sesame, which companies say has always been an ingredient in the bread.

Companies GHSW and GH Foods, subsidiaries of the Renaissance Food Group, recalled their products Wednesday. It affects certain turkey and havarti sandwiches because of the presence of undeclared sesame in the bread.

Sesame "was always an ingredient" in the products, the companies said on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. Sesame was labeled as a major food allergen recognized under the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research (FASTER) Act in 2021. The requirement came into effect on Jan. 1. It means foods or ingredients with sesame should be "specifically labeled" about its presence to make it easier for people who are allergic.

The other major allergens recognized under the act include milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.

An internal review/audit of GHSW and GH Foods's sandwiches determined that the sesame in the bread "was not declared as an allergen."

"People who are allergic to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the companies noted.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions from consumption of the recalled sandwiches so far. But the companies have urged customers who have concerns about sesame or are allergic to it to dispose of the affected products.

The recall affects turkey and havarti sandwiches with the UPC number 8 2676615584 2, and sell-by dates of "up to and including 4/29/23." They came in 8.55-oz clamshell packages.

The recalled GH Foods sandwiches were shipped to Ralphs stores in California from Jan.1 to April 24. The GHSW sandwiches were shipped to Dillon stores in Kansas, Baker's stores in Nebraska, Gerbes stores in Missouri and Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana.

"No other products or lots are affected by this recall," the companies added.

Customers can return the product to the place of purchase to get a full refund. Those with questions can contact the companies at 888.449.9386.