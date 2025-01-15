Mediators say that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal that includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages.

The ceasefire will pause the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip that has created immense destruction and an estimated 40,000 deaths.

Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas after gunmen attacked Israel and kidnapped hundreds of victims back into Gaza.

Live video from Gaza showed hundreds of Palestinians milling on the streets.

LIVE: View of Gaza as Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire agreement https://t.co/cmj0cXYowT — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2025

A group of protesters who have been calling on Israel to bring the hostages home were on the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel after the announcement was made.

Pressure to put an end to the fighting had increased in recent days, as mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States worked to bring about the agreement.

On Wednesday, a source close to the talks said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani was "meeting Hamas negotiators in his office for (a) final push" to seal the deal, according to AFP.