KEY POINTS Luis Pineda and BDave took on Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas in the first-ever tag team boxing match

Rules of the bout are similar to that of pro wrestling-style tag team matches

Misfits Boxing CEO and social media icon KSI hinted at more such bouts happening

Social media influencers have taken the world of professional boxing by storm in recent years, and they have introduced a new format that could be a mainstay for the foreseeable future.

The audience at the Telford International Center in England last Saturday, March 4 was a witness to the first-ever tag team boxing bout, which saw Los Pineda Coladas (pro boxer Luis Pineda and YouTuber BDave) go up against the duo of D Generation Ice (YouTuber Anthony Vargas and American streamer Ice Poseidon) in the fourth fight of the night.

It immediately evoked thoughts of a pro wrestling tag team match and the rules are as follows according to talkSPORT:

One member from each team fights inside the ring while the other stands on the ring apron on opposite corners

A tag is only considered valid if the fighters touch gloves with their respective partner

Tags to a teammate can only be considered valid once there is a pause in action and will be verified by the referee

If one member is knocked out, the fight is over

If the fight goes beyond the scheduled four rounds, the team will be judged based on their combined performance as if they are only one, single entity

Pineda and Poseidon, real name Paul Denino, started the bout, with the latter being the more aggressive one coming out of the gate, but the former's nine-fight experience immediately shone through as he staggered Poseidon with a big right hand while against the ropes.

As Pineda sought to make it a quick affair, a break in the action allowed Poseidon to tag in Varga –the first tag of the night.

Vargas was certainly feeling the blows coming from the 23-year-old Mexican fighter and tagged out of the bout, handing their fates over to Poseidon once again who wildly swung against Pineda, but as they were being separated by the referee, BDave tagged into the bout for his first taste of tag team boxing.

BDave, real name Brendon Davis, also brought the fire against Poseidon and rocked him with a big three-punch combination which he followed up with an aggressive flurry and had Poseidon immediately asking for a tag from his partner.

Vargas suffered the same fate as Poseidon, with him also eating a big right to the face and both sides tagging back in their respective partners.

Poseidon was being beaten down by Pineda with a flurry of combinations and with their side sensing victory, BDave ensured it for Los Pineda Coladas as he trapped Poseidon in the corner, landing right-handed haymakers that had the referee calling off the bout late into the second round.

Misfits Boxing CEO, social media mogul and influencer boxing star KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, called it "one of the greatest things" he has ever seen and hinted that there could be more such bouts coming soon.

Judging solely by crowd reaction alone, tag team boxing's pro debut appears to be a successful one and the buzz it generated on social media could definitely lead to another.