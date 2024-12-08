Rebels and civilians flooded Bashar al-Assad's abandoned presidential palaces after his regime's collapse, looting valuables and uncovering remnants of the dictator's extravagant lifestyle, including a photo of a younger Assad wearing only a speedo.

The image, found at another palace in Aleppo, shows Assad on a boat alongside two women and another man in swimwear. The photo, released by victorious rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has been widely circulated online, sparking mixed reactions.

"May Allah forgive you, you ruined our morning with this sight," a Syrian woman quipped on X.

Back in Damascus, video obtained by The Telegraph showed looters touring the New Shaab Palace, which spans 510,000 square meters. Highlights included a massive hangar filled with luxury cars—Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, and even a Bugatti Veyron—and lavish interiors complete with jacuzzis and ornate furniture.

Some looters smashed Assad family portraits, while others posed for photos behind his desk or with their children in the palace halls. Abu Omar, a 44-year-old resident, expressed his joy at entering the once-restricted palace.

"I came for revenge; they oppressed us in incredible ways," Omar told AFP. "I am taking pictures because I am so happy to be here in the middle of his house."

The storming of Assad's residence marks a symbolic moment in Syria's turbulent history as rebels consolidate control over the capital following the dictator's flight to an undisclosed location.

Originally published by Latin Times