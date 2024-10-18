A man told a judge in Greece he doesn't know why he keeps breaking into his neighbors' homes solely to smell their shoes.

The 28-year-old man was arrested in the early morning on Oct. 8 in Sindos, Greece, when a homeowner saw the man sniffing his family's shoes, which were left out to air, as reported by AP News. It was the third such incident in six months.

While speaking to the judge on Thursday, AP News reported the man said he can't explain his behavior, which has greatly embarrassed him, and his intention was never to break the law or hurt anyone.

His neighbors also testified that the man has never shown signs of aggression during his late-night escapades.

The judge convicted the man of disturbing his neighbors by repeatedly sneaking into their properties to smell their shoes. He was given a suspended one-month prison sentence and ordered to attend therapy.