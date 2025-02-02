U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Panama to reduce China's growing influence over the Panama Canal, warning of potential consequences if the country does not take action.

Rubio told Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Sunday that his country may face retaliation from the Trump administration unless it reduces Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, reported the Associated Press.

Rubio is currently on his first foreign trip as the America's top diplomat. He was met with over 200 people marching in Panama City, the nation's capital, chanting, "Marco Rubio out of Panama."

In a segment on SiriusXM hosted by Megyn Kelly, Rubio said President Donald Trump's concerns over the Panama Canal and Greenland are driven by credible national security threats about Chinese influence in both regions, reported KGET.

Rubio told Mulino that China's presence violates a treaty that calls for the "neutrality" of the canal. Mulino, in turn, said Panama would not renew its agreement with China's Belt and Road Initiative when it expires. Rubio's visit comes amidst a freeze of funding for U.S. foreign aid.

While Trump made threats of taking control of the canal from the Panama Canal Authority, Mulino said Rubio made "no real threat of retaking the canal or the use of force."

Rubio's words come on the heels of Trump accusing the Panama Canal Authority of hiding evidence that China controls it and claiming most of its signs are in Mandarin.

Panama, which cut ties with Taiwan in favor of Beijing in 2017, has welcomed Chinese investment, which raised alarms in Washington.

Panamanian authorities opened a new, $200 million cruise ship terminal at the mouth of the canal funded by China Harbor Engineering Company.

When it comes to the Panama Canal and Greenland, China seems to be the root source of Trump's ire as the White House grows weary of its influence in both regions, reported the New York Post.

The State Department said Rubio had approved waivers to critical programs in countries he is visiting as part of his foreign trip. Rubio also plans to visit the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Originally published on Latin Times