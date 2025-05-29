U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new "free speech" policy aimed at protecting Americans from censorship by foreign officials, but the announcement was met with a wave of backlash as critics pointed to the Trump administration's own history of targeting dissent and restricting speech.

"For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights," Rubio wrote in an X post shared Wednesday, before revealing "a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans."

"Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority," he added.

For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights.



Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 28, 2025

Rubio's announcement appeared to serve as a pretext for the Trump administration to crack down on dissent against Israel. In a follow-up video, the former Florida senator revealed the policy's true intent: to punish foreign nationals whom the administration believes "foment hatred against our Jewish community."

The clarification has fueled backlash, with many accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing free speech rhetoric to shield Israel from criticism.

"We are holding international organizations and nations accountable for rhetoric against Israel that resurfaces in the manifesto of monsters like Yaron and Sarah's killer," Rubio added. "But we do see an eventual light at the end of this long tunnel of suffering. One can imagine a Middle East in which the Abraham Accords eventually reign," referencing an agreement brokered by the U.S. that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

NEW:



🇺🇲🇮🇱 Marco Rubio officially announced that anyone who dares to criticize Israel will NOT be granted a visa to enter the United States.



Btw this doesn't apply if you criticise the US itself. pic.twitter.com/bfJKegCTTR — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 29, 2025

Palestinians were only briefly mentioned in the agreement and had no role in its creation; a striking omission considering the "foreign officials" now being targeted for speaking out against Israel are doing so in protest of Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Rubio's announcement went viral, drawing criticism from Americans and social media users who accused the administration of hypocrisy and questioned its unwavering defense of Israel.

"You sent ICE agents to my home because of free speech activity," Momodou Taal, a Cornell University graduate student who chose to leave the U.S. after the Trump administration revoked his visa for his pro-Palestine stance, shared in response.

You sent ICE agents to my home because of free speech activity. https://t.co/iVV01VrosH — Momodou ✊🏿 (@MomodouTaal) May 28, 2025

"free speech champion who is cancelling student visas and trying to deport students for their free speech? hypocrisy is not a strong enough word for what these people are doing," another wrote.

free speech champion who is cancelling student visas and trying to deport students for their free speech?hypocrisy is not a strong enough word for what these people are doing https://t.co/racadGDlyc — dei m’baku💙🌹 (@pazeraiva) May 28, 2025

"You had someone abducted off the street by masked agents in an unmarked van and attempted to deport her for writing an op-ed," a third added, referencing Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts student who was detained for a pro-Palestine op-ed she wrote for the university's newspaper.

You had someone abducted off the street by masked agents in an unmarked van and attempted to deport her for writing an op-ed. https://t.co/8ZiTNk90fT — Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) May 28, 2025

"So criticizing the U.S. is free speech, but criticizing Israel is a visa violation? Amazing how a democracy bends its own rules to protect a foreign government from hurt feelings. What's next ... mandatory loyalty oaths?" one X user added.

So criticizing the U.S. is free speech, but criticizing Israel is a visa violation? 😅

Amazing how a democracy bends its own rules to protect a foreign government from hurt feelings. What’s next … mandatory loyalty oaths? — 🅻🅳🅴🅻🆂🍉🅻 (@LDelsoll) May 29, 2025

"This is fascism. What will the little Nazi do next?" another prompted.

This is fascism. What will the little Nazi do next? https://t.co/r3t1ri3e8x — Julianne ✝️ (@KindeandTrue) May 29, 2025

