The Philippine Supreme Court (SC) has disbarred a controversial close ally of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who was recently appointed as an anti-poverty adviser.

The public information office of the high court announced the decision via its Twitter account Wednesday, saying that 15 magistrates unanimously disbarred Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon.

The SC's decision came just over a day after Marcos appointed Gadon as his presidential adviser on poverty alleviation. The Philippine president's executive secretary, former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, said Gadon will remain in his new government post despite his disbarment.

The SC said Gadon's disbarment stemmed from a viral video where he "repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks" against Filipino journalist Raissa Robles.

"The Court found the subject video clip as 'indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.' In particular, the Court cited Gadon for violating Canon II on Propriety of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability," the SC said.

The Philippine high court noted that the Marcos ally faces six other pending administrative cases before the Office of the Bar Confidant and four before the Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

"Although these cases have yet to be decided, the volume of administrative complaints filed against Atty. Gadon indubitably speaks of his character," the high court said.

Gadon has also been cited in direct contempt by the SC for a separate violation due to his "baseless allegations of partiality and bias" against Philippine Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa. The two Filipino justices previously handled Marcos' electoral protest against former Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Gadon said his disbarment will not impact his new role under the Marcos administration.

"That decision handed out by the Supreme Court doesn't affect my appointment and position as presidential adviser on poverty alleviation because it doesn't require a lawyer," he said.

He also described his disbarment as a political move and the SC as "very choosy."

"I could say this is a political decision rather than a meritorious decision," Gadon claimed.

Gadon argued that his outburst came because Robles allegedly spread lies against Marcos during last year's presidential campaign.

In his statement issued Tuesday night, the disbarred lawyer said he plans to file a motion for reconsideration before the high court, stating that the penalty was "too harsh."

The Philippine president's executive secretary said Marcos believes Gadon "will do a good job" as an adviser, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The Philippine Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Gadon's corporate and legal expertise will help him "play a pivotal role in advising the President on strategies and policies aimed at combating poverty and improving the lives of the most vulnerable sectors of society."

The PCO said the former lawyer "will work closely with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to design and implement comprehensive programs" to address poverty in the country.

In 2022, Robles filed criminal complaints against Gadon over his profanity-laced video, in which he told her to have sex with a dog, the Philippine Star reported.

The Filipino journalist accuses Gadon of violating the Safe Spaces Act, cyber libel, and libel.