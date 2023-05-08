KEY POINTS The 31-year-old man confirmed that he had a relationship with a 17-year-old former student

The King's Academy was informed about the relationship in May 2022

Guidelines require staff to maintain a professional distance from former students for three years

A 31-year-old man has been banned from teaching in England after it was found that he had sex with a 17-year-old former student.

Adam Akram worked at The King's Academy in Middlesbrough as a math teacher from September 2019 to June 2022 and taught the girl, identified only as "Pupil A," during that period, BBC News reported.

Akram began his relationship with the unnamed teen early last year – just a few months after the girl had left the school. They began seeing each other after he got a second job as a pizza delivery driver.

During a disciplinary hearing, Akram admitted to having a relationship with the student, and his conduct was ruled unacceptable.

The panel found that his actions "constituted conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute."

Guidelines require staff to maintain a professional distance from former pupils for three years. But the 31-year-old man said he started speaking to the girl in February last year, when he would see students he recognized from school.

Akram also admitted to allowing the girl to sit in his car, sometimes for more than an hour. Aside from that, the former teacher admitted that they communicated using personal devices.

The school learned about the relationship in May 2022 when a witness said Pupil A got into Akram's vehicle.

After Akram admitted to the three allegations against him, the panel found that his conduct "fell significantly short of the standard of behavior expected of a teacher."

Although there was no evidence that Akram had coerced the former student, the panel said he "was in a position of trust in relation to a former pupil, and retained a position of power and influence."

The 31-year-old is also now undergoing counseling sessions.

As for his teaching career, the panel recommended a review of Akram's teaching ban after five years. But with the seriousness of the allegations, an indefinite prohibition order was meted out by a ruling on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

This means that Akram cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England. He can still appeal the ruling within 28 days.